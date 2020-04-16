I cannot say enough good things about the Animal Protection League’s rescue partners.
These 501©3 nonprofits help to save countless animals’ lives. They help us tremendously by taking our animals into their care.
One such rescue is North Central Indiana Spay, Neuter and Rescue. They come down as often as they can and pull cats from us. Last weekend, they took 14. On March 29, they took 18. This keeps us from being overwhelmed because of lack of space, and it helps reduce our costs. Not to mention it increases the chances of these cats being adopted.
The Humane Society of Hamilton County pulled 10 dogs and six cats a couple of weeks ago. Between them pulling the 10 dogs and us getting dogs adopted, we were able to reduce the number of dogs living in crates because of the high intakes we have had.
I have to say that unless you do this work you have no idea how much is involved in getting animals into rescue. There’s a lot of begging and pleading going on. Some, like the two rescues mentioned above, come without us asking. They just want to help us.
The work comes when we advocate for certain animals — that’s when the real begging and pleading happens. Those of you on Facebook see the posts when we are trying to get pit bulls out who are shutting down. Animals who have bitten, even if it wasn’t their fault, sometimes feels impossible. Rescues do not want to fill up their kennels with animals they cannot adopt or who require extremely savvy owners/fosters.
Staff and volunteers spend literally hours contacting rescues and begging. Our rescue volunteer extraordinaire Jerri Jones is one such example. She is relentless and has gotten countless animals homes through rescues because she does not give up. But it can be heartbreaking as well when we can’t find someone to take the animals who are breaking our hearts.
The hardest things for me with this job is seeing animals who are afraid in the shelter and those who decline in the shelter environment. Most people simply do not understand how stressful shelters are. For some animals, it may be the best home they’ve ever had and they thrive with the food, care and attention we give that they didn’t receive before coming to us.
But others, especially the ones who come from homes, often do not do well. They shut down, refuse to eat or get sick. Others respond to the stress by becoming aggressive with other animals and people, putting staff, volunteers and other animals at risk. The heartbreakers are the ones who come in happy and trusting and over time turn into something they were never meant to be.
Sometimes, if we can get them out in time, we can save them … and sometimes it is too late. They can be fine for awhile then slowly change. For some the change can take weeks or months, but for some just days. You just start noticing the changes until they don’t even resemble the happy creature they were when they came. These are the ones who keep us up at night, these are the ones we can’t get out of our heads. Working or volunteering in an animal shelter is not for the faint of heart. Quote for the week: “Even storms run out of rain.”
