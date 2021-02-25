We had two young black Labs surrendered to the Animal Protection League last week. They are sweet, beautiful dogs. The owner, due to some life changes, could not care for them. Their names are Ghost and Kilo.
Pictures were taken, and they were immediately posted on Facebook. To say we were not prepared for the response is an understatement. We know that there were more than 31,000 shares on Facebook. The main phone line at the Animal Protection League received more than 175 voicemails. My cellphone received 35 calls. There were more than 300 adoption applications and more than 100 emails. And this is just what I know about. They are still coming in. We had inquires from all over the country, and one of my phone calls was from Great Britain. She wanted to know if we would ship the dogs to her. Cost was not a factor.
The dogs were adopted together to a great home on Saturday. We are attempting to answer all inquires. We have also tried to direct people to other dogs. We have had some willing to look at other dogs, but most of the time they were only open to Ghost and Kilo.
This just proves one more time the power of Facebook and social media. It is a great tool and helped get these two dogs into a home quickly. And, while the huge response makes me happy, it also makes me sad ... sad that we don’t get this kind of response for every animal who comes through our doors.
Every adoptable animal who comes into a shelter deserves a home quickly. Every animal who comes in a shelter has a sad story, some more sad than others. The very fact that they end up in a shelter is sad in and of itself. We have animals sitting here waiting for their turn. Some wait for years.
The last person I talked to was willing to drive more than 10 hours to get these dogs. I tried to direct him to other dogs in need, but he was clear he was only interested in these two. When I tried to direct another caller to another dog, she told me she had a cat, and she looked at our page and a lot of our dogs were pit bulls and everyone knows pits kill cats. She only wanted these two and would pay whatever we asked.
It seems that people automatically assume that a Lab or a purebred is going to be a great pet and a pit bull or a mix in a shelter is bad and going to be aggressive. I understand that people like a particular breed, but sometimes people miss out on a wonderful pet by not looking past the breed. It would be wonderful if people would open their hearts and minds and judge an animal by his or her demeanor, by their character, very simply their hearts and not their looks or their breed.
Sometimes our greatest gifts come to us when we open our hearts and take a chance.
