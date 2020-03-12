It’s time for a feel-good story. I wrote about a little dog who was surrendered to us on Dec. 29, 2019.
“The little border collie mix dog was turned in to us by his owner. He said he couldn’t care for him. No truer words have ever been spoken. To look at him, it will break your heart. He doesn’t have a lot of fur; his skin is inflamed and covered in open sores, which are bleeding. He cries every time he moves. He is constantly scratching and crying. There is nowhere to pet him but the top of his head that does not cause him pain to be touched. And yet, he still will gently lick you and wag his raw, bloody tail when you talk baby talk to him.”
We got him to the vet where he was diagnosed with demodex mange, a skin infection and put on meds and medicated baths.
Jos, one of APL’s board members, stepped up to provide a foster home for him. She saved this little dog’s life; she poured love and care into him and we got to watch his transformation via Facebook. We watched Jos fall in love with Rufus and fully expected her to be a foster “failure.”
But this happy ever after story took a turn when Hannah, a former volunteer, contacted Jos. Hannah started volunteering for us (as did Jos) when she was 16; she’s the one who painted the mural on the cat sanctuary.
We all cried a little bit when Hannah went off to IU for four years. She felt like an adopted child to me so, of course, I had the “talk” with her about Bloomington and how to be safe at IU. She patiently and respectfully listened to me and went on to discreetly do exactly as she pleased.
Hannah kept in contact with us while she was away, and we watched with pride as she just recently graduated from IU, got a job at Aspire writing grants and moved to Broad Ripple. The only thing missing in Hannah’s new life was a pet; it was time to adopt from APL.
She chose Rufus. Jos adores Rufus, but she was able to let him go with a happy heart since he’s going to Hannah. Plus, she gets to visit Rufus whenever she wants. Hannah reports things are going great with the new addition to her life.
And a few days after Rufus went home with Hannah, Jos pulled five puppies who had just been surrendered to APL to love and spoil just like she did Rufus. She is the salon manager at Purrs and Gurrs of Fishers, so it’s not as crazy as it sounds; they get to stay at work with her.
These are two young women who started volunteering with us in their teens and are continuing our mission as adults. I am so proud of both of these young ladies and all they give back, not only to our animals but as productive, caring, kind members of our world.
Our story here at APL is not just about animals. Our mission statement is: Making second chances possible through the human/animal connection.
Jos gave Rufus a second chance, and now, because of Hannah, is able to give five puppies a second chance as well.
