This is the sad, sad story of two dogs, Bonnie and Clyde, both Cane Corsos and both about 4 years old.
Prior to coming to us on Oct. 3, they lived a miserable existence. Animal Control had been called numerous times before they were finally confiscated.
They lived in a 10-by-10 kennel outdoors that was completely covered by tarps, top and sides. Inside, the kennel was littered with trash, the dead bodies of puppies and wildlife. This past year, we had received puppies who came from this address and were sick and dying from Parvo.
These dogs could not see the world, they could only hear it. They had little interaction except when they were fed and watered, which did not happen every day. They were used for breeding, to make money for their owner. They were not seen as a living creature but simply as a means to an end. They were thin, covered in fleas, had hair loss and were full of worms. They are also high heartworm positive.
These poor dogs are starved for human attention. They are great with people but unsocialized with no manners. Unfortunately, they are extremely aggressive toward other animals and will attack and kill if given the opportunity. This makes the chances of them getting adopted slim. They need to be the only animal in the home, have a secure fence, and have a savvy owner who is not only familiar with the breed but understands the aggression toward other animals and can keep everyone safe. We are frantically searching for people to adopt or a rescue who is willing to pull.
I find it very sad to say that living in an overcrowded, loud, stressful shelter is the best life these poor dogs have known. This is the face of backyard breeding. This is happening all over our community. This is animal abuse. This is what helps perpetuate the overpopulation in shelters, puts aggressive animals in the community, thus putting other animals and humans at risk. Backyard breeding perpetuates animal abuse.
It is time as a community, as a society that we demand something be done. That laws and ordinances are developed to eliminate backyard breeding.
We got a dog in a few years ago at the Animal Protection League who had clearly been used as a breeding mom. She was in horrible shape. The owner came looking for her and wanted her back. He said she had a few more litters in her.
When I asked about her condition, he shrugged. I asked if he had a job other than breeding dogs. He laughed and asked me why he should get a job when he could get $900 a pup and if she had a litter of 10 that’s $9,000. He also told me he had two others just like her and breeding these dogs was his job. He told me when they were used up he’d just let them go or bring them to us.
No, he didn’t get her back and he was charged with animal abuse. This is the mentality we have to fight against. These animals deserve better. We are their voice.
