Puff, my greyhound, was Brody my 90-pound pit’s best friend. They would race around the yard like nuts. I don’t think Brody knew that Puff let him keep up. Puff passed on July 5. Brody continues to look for her. Herbie, my eleven pound chihuahua, has tried to take her place, but it’s just not the same. I’ve been trying to find a good match at the shelter but I did have to take into account that Brody is a bonehead and knows no boundaries so a new adult dog could be tricky.
A litter of five beautiful 6-week-old pitbull puppies came in a month ago. Every time I would go to the cage, one of the little monsters would come rushing up and stick his paw out at me while soulfully gazing into my eyes. I fell in love, reasoning that introducing a puppy to Brody would be much easier. Four of us at the shelter took puppies home. Yes, I lost my mind. Yes, puppies are so cute and full of fun. But they are also full of poop and pee…and if you are not prepared for this please do not get a puppy.
Brody loves Sammy. He thinks he is his own personal puppy and he is so gentle with him. They run and run and run and wrestle. Sammy goes to the bathroom outside, comes in, goes to his crate, I turn away, turn back and he has pottied again, looking so proud as if it is a gift. I run him back outside, change his potty pad, put him back in his crate, and five minutes later he has gone again.
Really? Yes, I had forgotten how much work they are, and that they have selective hearing. His favorite thing with me, other than snuggling, is having me chase him around the yard when it’s time for him to come in. I’m glad I have a privacy fence and the neighbors cannot see me.
Puppies take a lot of patience, and every time I ask myself if I lost my mind, I really look at Sammy. I look at him when he is asleep, or snuggling with his head on my shoulder or when he is playing with utter abandon. He is full of joy, innocence, love and trust. When he runs and plays you can almost see the joy and happiness spewing out into the air. He makes me laugh. He gazes into my eyes with his whole heart. He is unabashedly who he is supposed to be. He has never known fear or pain. Considering his breed, this is a rare thing.
So, when I am cleaning up poop for the 20th time, I remember that I have the privilege of being in the presence of a pure being who is untainted by the harshness of the world, that this beautiful puppy shows me every day what the world was meant to be. I wish we all could live with such joy and abandon and trust.