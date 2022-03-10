The most critical element of any animal shelter is dedicated, compassionate staff and volunteers. I have done this job since January of 2009, and this has always been true, but never more than the last two years of living through a pandemic. These last two years have been so very hard, emotional, full of death, loss and heartbreak for so many. And yet staff and volunteers continue to show up and willingly put themselves in the often sad world of animal shelters/rescue.
We do this because we are passionate about animals and understand that we are their voice. Their sad eyes staring at us from the cages haunt us even when we are not at the shelter. They have our hearts and we will fight to the bitter end to save as many as we can, to do what is in their best interests to avoid suffering. We offer love and comfort while they are in our care, as well as fostering and adopting to save just one more.
It is terribly difficult for people who love animals to see them come into shelters abused, neglected or unwanted by the owners turning them in. To see them sitting in cages just begging for someone to touch them, reaching for us, is almost as difficult as watching them deteriorate from shelter stress.
But working and volunteering in a shelter isn’t just about being hands on with the animals. It involves fundraising, creating and attending events to raise money necessary to care for the animals. It is countless hours on the computer and phone to rescues and potential adopters begging to find homes for these precious animals. It is driving thousands of miles transporting animals to rescues. It is realizing that sometimes doing your best is not enough. It is understanding that no matter how hard we try we cannot save them all. It is trying to find a way to be ok with that and find the will to continue to fight.
Many say that animal advocates are unreasonable and angry. We do not understand how people abuse animals, the pure evil of it. We do not understand why people are, more often than not, not punished for abusing animals. We do not understand how people can see animal abuse and do nothing. We do not understand why backyard breeding and the horrible conditions and cruelty these animals endure is allowed. We do not understand why a tougher stance is not taken on dog fighting and all the horror that entails. We do not understand why people believe animals are disposable.
People who work and volunteer in animal shelters and rescues are willing to do and see things that most community members will not. The atrocities we see done to animals we cannot unsee, and we are haunted by it. There are many days we want to quit...but we look in their innocent eyes and we find the will to fight another day in the uphill battle of animal rescue.
