Animals taken in by the Animal Protection League July 1-27: 197.
Of those, 136 were cats and kittens. I think it is safe to say our community has a cat/kitten problem. The answer is spaying and neutering and responsible pet ownership. But I think we’ve talked about that many, many, many times before.
We’ve talked about senior animals in the shelter before as well, but here I go again. It absolutely breaks my heart to see the elderly animals who come to us. They are so sad and lost. Their remaining time on this planet should not be in a noisy stressful shelter but in a loving home.
Amari is a sweet 9-plus-year-old pit bull who lived on a chain at an abandoned property. The owner told me she was supposed to guard the equipment he had on the property. She was starved for attention. Compared to her life before she came here, she is living the dream here at APL. How sad is that?
And then there’s 11-year-old Buster Brown, who is breaking all of our hearts. His owner turned him in because he had a skin condition — I believe it’s called fleas and is treatable and not terribly expensive. He is so sad. He went to a foster home and was so happy. They brought him back Saturday saying they had a 30-day limit per foster.
Ingrid is a 10-plus-years-old Chow mix who has huge tumors on her side and almost totally blind. She came to us as a stray. No one has come looking.
Loretta, also 10-plus years old, is a little rat terrier mix who has a tumor attached to her stomach that is almost as big as her. She is so sweet and lost. And no one has called or come for her.
Kenai, a feline torti, is 12-plus years old. She lives in my office and is in charge. Her tongue hangs out of her mouth most of the time because most of her teeth are gone. She has a microchip but the owners never returned our calls.
Milton, an orange feline who just came in, looks like he’s been in a war. His ears are deformed, and he’s so weak he can barely stand. He is eating lying down. He seems happy just to have food, water, a blanket and attention.
Trudy came in today as well. She’s an old girl who seems so very sad.
These animals deserve so much more than they have been given by humans. When you can say that they may very well be living their best life in a noisy shelter in a cage speaks volumes as to how bad their life was before.
Please consider if you have room in your heart and your home (and your finances) to adopt a senior pet. It might just be one of the most rewarding things you have done. They will love you for the rest of their time. You might not have them for lots of years, but the time you do have them will be filled with love and loyalty. It seems that we have become a society that does not value its aging members …animals and humans. When did that happen?
Thought for the week: You are worthy now. Not when you get that job, not when you lose 20 pounds, not when people know who you are. Now. Simply because you exist.
