I have spoken with some of you who read my column and you have told me that you cry when you read it, that it makes you terribly sad, and I understand.
I would love to write happy stories. There are some. We are having some great adoptions and beautiful acts of kindness. But, to be blunt, we are in crisis, and, as I have said before, I do not see it getting better any time soon. My staff and I and our volunteers are seeing firsthand every day the atrocities members of our community are committing on innocent animals. We are sad and mad most of the time, and we are exhausted. I refuse to only tell you the good. As animal lovers and members of this community, you have to understand what we are up against so you can help us initiate change.
Last week, two people shoved a poor emaciated pit bull in our lobby. They refused to fill out paperwork or give us any info on the dog. They bluntly told us when asked it was none of our business. We were not able to get their license plate number. If anyone should be charged with animal abuse, these people should. I can only hope karma finds them.
We named him GI Joe. He is about 25 pounds underweight. You can see his ribs and backbone, he was covered in fleas and sores, and his nails are overgrown, making it hard for him to walk. He is a positive for heartworm disease and is anemic.
Even after all the mistreatment, he is sweet and only wants affection. It speaks volumes that living in a stressful, noisy overcrowded shelter may be the best life he has ever known. We are going to do everything possible to make sure he gets healthy and has a wonderful life.
Another young female dog was brought in as a stray by animal control. She also is about 25 pounds underweight and has scars and sores all over her body. And she, too, is as sweet as GI Joe.
A couple brought in their two dogs, telling us they had a baby and they just couldn’t take care of them. They neglected to tell us they had adopted one of the dogs from APL in 2015. The dog was in horrendous condition and basically slowly dying; it could barely walk.
When questioned, they responded that he was just old. He had seeping sores all over his body; his gums and tongue were purple; he looked to be in the last stages of cancer.
Instead of taking him to the vet to be euthanized, they brought him to us ... and told us nothing. They do not deserve to have a pet ever again.
Cats are being brought in hit by cars, broken and battered, covered in fleas and mucus. Many are dying from feline panleukopenia when they are brought to us.
We as a humane people must demand better, that people who abuse animals are punished to the fullest extent of the law.
The same thing is happening to children, the elderly — anyone without a voice. We must do better. People cannot continue to turn their heads because it is too painful and they only want the happy-ever-after stories.
What we do not acknowledge will not change.