I wanted to give you a summary of our numbers this year. In 2022, 3,015 animals were brought to the Animal Protection League. Of those, 956 were surrendered by their owners. 1,093 animals were adopted, 887 went to rescues and 278 were returned to their owners.
In January 2023, 207 animals came to the Animal Protection League and of those, 87 were surrendered by their owners. Ninety-seven have been adopted and 54 have gone to rescue. We have already had two hoarding cases which involved over 50 animals. These hoarding animals from both cases were not in good condition and the Animal Protection League is completely responsible financially for the care of those animals.
Both hoarding cases have had lice and required to be in quarantine for over a month. This has put a huge burden on us…we really do not have areas to quarantine large numbers; we have had to use our vet tech room, which creates other issues.
Lately, we have had really good adoptions with both cats and dogs. The cats at all of our outside adoption sites are being adopted quickly and we are having a hard time keeping the cages full. Thankfully our rescue partners have been able to start taking some animals for us again and that is helping tremendously.
But no matter how many we get out, we simply cannot keep up with what is coming in. Last Monday, 21 animals come in. It seems like we get 10 out and 15 come in — pregnant animals, litters of puppies and kittens. We still have animals living in crates stacked on top of each other. Every cage is full.
No matter how many volunteers come in to walk and socialize our animals, they are still stressed due to the number of animals in the building. The kennels are never quiet. Imagine living in a place with constant barking. Imagine living in a place where you eat, sleep, play and go to the bathroom in the same place. Imagine being used to sleeping on couches and being with your person and ending up in a noisy, stressful shelter. Imagine this being your life day after day. Imagine losing hope …
This is happening across the country. Shelters are overwhelmed. Staff and volunteers are emotionally and physically spent. As I have said before, shelters are being expected to do more and more and are criticized because they do not do enough. We are allowing the public who are creating and causing this problem to walk away unscathed while shelters and rescues shoulder more and more that should not be ours to bear. As a society, we are going to have to get serious about animal issues…about how we view animals.
Shelters cannot continue to warehouse animals while they slowly lose their minds. This is not compassionate nor is it financially feasible for shelters that are already understaffed and underfunded.
Why don’t we ask more of pet owners instead of shelter staff and volunteers? More and more shelter people are telling me that they cannot take much more and are considering walking away. What happens when those of us who do this can’t take it any more — what then?