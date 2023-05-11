If you are on Facebook and follow animal groups, you will see post after post of animal shelters and rescues showing pictures of full kennels, cages stacked on top of cages, and crates in hallways, bathrooms, lobbies and literally every conceivable space. You will see the pitiful eyes staring at you between the bars. You will be filled with sadness and your heart will break.
And if you work or volunteer at a shelter, you see this every day in person. And trust me, it is much harder in person.
This is currently true at the Animal Protection League. We are full, but they keep on coming. And if someone is an Anderson resident, we have to take the pet whether we have room or not.
There seems to be a new epidemic of puppies and kittens in boxes and baskets mysteriously appearing on people’s porches and front yards. No idea how they got there. People are bringing their pregnant cats and dogs that are days away from giving birth to APL. There are always very creative reasons as to why they are pregnant and why they have to bring them to us.
Every time I see a post from Indianapolis Animal Care and Control, I always say to myself thank God I am not there. Then I shake myself and realize we are “there"; we are just a smaller version.
Every animal shelter in the United States is in crisis. We are overwhelmed, we are tired, we are sad, we are depressed and we continue to wonder how we can keep doing this job.
The costs just to run the shelter have doubled, as has everything else in the last few years. We are constantly begging for money just to survive.
Animal shelters are hard by their very nature, but to do what we are asked to do now compared to a few years ago is beginning to seem impossible. More and more people who have been doing this work for years are walking away. They just can’t take anymore. And I’ve asked before what happens when those of us who have committed our lives to this just can’t do it anymore?
Last week we took in 54 animals; 16 were dogs. We had to set up crates. The public from outside the city limits calls every day wanting to bring an animal to us; and getting angry when we tell them we simply do not have any space. They get angry when we ask them if they can just keep them for a few more days; they tell us no, they cannot.
Every community across the country expects underfunded, understaffed animal shelters to bear the responsibly for their lack of responsibility concerning our animals.
To put it simply, the animal sheltering concept in our country is a failed system. It always has been, but entitlement, lack of accountability and lack of responsibility show just how broken the system is.
And it is the animals, as always, that suffer.