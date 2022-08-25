Last week during business hours, I was having a meeting with staff out in front of the Animal Protection League when a car pulled into the parking lot. It sat there, turned around, drove down the road a bit, stopped and then took off.
Another car came by and its driver told us that they had dropped off a box of cats.
We went down just past the purple cat house, and they had indeed dropped off a box that was not secured with two cats in it. Both were poking their heads out of the box. One jumped out and came straight to me when I called him and allowed me to take him in my arms. The other we were able to grab before he jumped out of the box and ran away. Both were clean, in good health and smelled of cologne.
Why in the world would you not just bring the cats into the building so that they are safe? I do not understand.
Animal Control brought in five dogs a month ago that had been living in the back yard of an abandoned house. According to the neighbors, the owners left them.
We got 34 cats and four dogs from an owner; Child Protective Services had been called and they had to get rid of all the animals and clean up the house in order to keep the children. The animals were brought in by animal control.
We received a call from a case manager. One of her clients had 10 cats and the home was filthy. She needed in-home care, but no one would come until the cats were removed. Animal Control was called to remove the cats.
This is never-ending. And the people who have created the problem and the abuse are not held responsible. You have 34 cats and need them to be removed, and yet you state you have no way to do so. For all of these situations the shelters step up and assume total responsibility for the animals and their care. The owners do not help financially; they do not pay for the vet bills that inevitably come. They just walk away.
When was the last time you heard about an animal hoarding case where the hoarders actually were held accountable? Shelter workers and Animal Control go into these horrible situations, see terrible things, catch the animals, provide a safe place for them to go and provide care, including veterinary. Never in all the time that I have had this job has an animal hoarder had to help us with costs to care for the situation they created.
I know you are tired of hearing this. Animal shelters and rescues across the country are overwhelmed; we are in crisis. We are exhausted mentally and physically. We step up and take care of the animal issues that members of the community create. As long as animal abusers are not punished, this will continue at this alarming rate.