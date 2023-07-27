I am sorry I am on the same soap box. Animal shelters are in crisis across the country. Here at home, the Animal Protection League is drowning in pets. We simply cannot keep up with what we already have and what’s coming in. Staff and volunteers are stretched to the breaking point.
We are drowning financially as well as trying to make payroll and pay our vendors. We are in crisis on every level and, like many others, simply cannot sustain this.
To give you an example of our day, a homeless family came in with six 2-month-old shepherd mix puppies. The puppies were living in the back of the car in a play pen. They surrendered four and kept two. The two they kept are living in the back of a car in this heat. The puppies had not had any shots.
I got an email from someone telling me she was moving and had 20 cats and three dogs; could we take them?
Two 2-month-old pit bull puppies were brought in by the owner. Her dog had a litter and she couldn’t get rid of these two. I asked if she would be willing to get her dog spayed so this wouldn’t keep happening and that there was financial assistance. Her answer was no.
Another 2-month-old pit bull puppy was brought to us by the owner. She decided she could not care for the puppy.
Meanwhile, Animal Control brought in two other puppies found as strays around the same age.
Puppies and kittens are being found as strays running loose on the streets. People are bringing us baskets and boxes of kittens — sometimes with the mom, sometimes not.
We are getting kittens with the umbilical cord still attached, and we have to find a nursing mom or find someone willing to bottle feed every two hours.
When people from outside the city limits of Anderson call about bringing animals to us and we tell them we simply do not have space, they oftentimes get very angry.
People simply refuse to understand what “full” means — because it is inconvenient for them. It often means we do not have one more cage. We have animals in the lobby, stacked on top of each other, in the bathroom, in the office. There are so many cats in the cat room we can barely walk to take care of them. We have people fostering but not nearly enough to keep up.
As long as people continue to not find it necessary to spay/neuter their pets, who do not see having pets as a lifelong commitment, we will have what we have. As long as people continue to neglect and abuse their pets with no repercussions, we will have what we have. As long as it is seen as the responsibility of the shelters and animal advocates to shoulder this burden, we will have what they have. This has been allowed to go on. Hoping it would get better; it has not; it is worse and it is the animals who are suffering.
Please, if you can help financially, go to www.inapl.org to donate or send checks to APL, 613 Dewey St., Anderson, IN 46016. This is a tax-deductible donation. And, as always, we have wonderful pets who need homes.