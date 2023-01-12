A week into the new year, things are still overwhelming with the high number of animals coming in. We are all trying to be positive going into 2023 but it is a challenge. We need more staff, more money, a bigger facility and on and on. As a solution and a band-aid fix, staff and volunteers are trying to take on more and more.
There is a call for more people to volunteer and donate. And yes, that would help with the immediate problem, but it is not going to get at the root cause of the animal over population and abuse in our community or our country.
We could get a bigger facility, and yes that would be wonderful but we would fill it to capacity within a week.
We could get more volunteers in to provide socialization and to walk these dogs, but they would still be subject to kennel stress due to overcrowding and living in a cage.
As I’ve said before and will continue to say we simply have to get a handle on backyard breeding, particularly of pit bulls.
Over 70% of our dogs are pit bulls, which experts say is an indication you have a dog fighting problem in your community. Wonderful, sweet, non-aggressive pit bulls sit in shelters across the country waiting…simply because of the stereotype of the breed.
There are breed restrictions to rent in certain communities. The backyard breeding feeds into dog fighting which in turn is often indicative of other crimes…drugs, domestic violence, gang activity and animal abuse to mention only a few.
Having dogs live on chains 24/7 to guard houses and property has to stop. These dogs are subject to all weather and generally have inadequate shelter and care. They are typically, through no fault of their own, unsocialized, sometimes aggressive and difficult to place if confiscated.
We have to get the prosecutors on board to prosecute people who abuse animals. The laws have to be changed so the punishment is more than a slap on the wrist. We have got to get people to understand that animal abuse is not just about animals. It is woven into the fabric of our society and in turn affect humans.
People who leave animals in rentals and abandoned homes need to face consequences. When pets misbehave, the option is not to throw them outside and let them fend for themselves. Until everyone understands that animals know fear and pain, they are not disposable and are a lifetime commitment, the shelters will remain full. Getting a pet should not be a spontaneous decision. If you adopt a pet from an overcrowded, noisy, stressful shelter, understand they need time to decompress. They have been living in cages where they potty, eat, sleep and play. Do not bring them back in 24 hours because they had an accident in the house. If you cannot give them this grace do not get a pet.
Until the mindset changes in our society changes toward animals we will continue to have what we have.
Until there are consequences for abusing animals, we will continue to have what we have.
Until backyard breeding is addressed, particularly concerning pit bulls, our shelters will be full of pit bulls who never make it out.
Stop putting the blame on shelters and expecting them to shoulder the responsibility. The answer is to create a situation that less animals come to shelters. This is a community problem and a humanity problem.