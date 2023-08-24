I saw this post on Facebook the other day: “I can’t be the only person who thinks that the past 3 years the energy of the world has changed and something strange is happening.”
I find this to be true on so many levels.
How could the world not have changed since the pandemic? Millions of people across the world died of COVID, leaving millions of people mourning their loss. We were not able to grieve as we normally would, no gatherings of loved ones for support, watching them die through nursing home windows, no funerals for closure. Many are still trying to navigate the grief. Not to mention the people who have had COVID and are dealing with long-term symptoms. This alone would change the energy of the world.
Things are different in the animal rescue world. It has always been hard, but now there are times it is almost unbearable. I would gladly take our worst day prior to the pandemic to what we are dealing with now. Staff and volunteers at the shelter are emotionally worn out; our souls are tired. We are seeing so much more cruelty, irresponsibility from the public concerning animals, more neglect. People across the board are more confrontational and angry. Some of the abuse and neglect cases coming in are sometimes breathtaking, leaving us sad, mad and defeated.
We all work so hard to make a difference which makes it so defeating to see things getting worse not better. Many people who have been working in animal rescue for years are walking away because they simply cannot take it anymore. I think what scares many of us the most is that we do not see it getting better. Hard decisions are having to be made. Many are wondering how much longer we can do this. Depression seems to be a constant companion.
As with most things in life the people who create the mess are not the ones who clean it up. And where animals are concerned it is the animal lovers who shoulder the burden. And meanwhile countless animals suffer. On Saturday 12 dogs came in and 20 cats. We were already full. I know that many people who have read this column for years are telling me they are having a hard time reading it now or cannot finish it. People when they see me are careful not to ask me how I am…and if they do I ask them if they want me to be honest…most of the time my standard answer is things are very hard.
I understand it is hard to hear about the cruelty etc. but to not acknowledge it only allows it to continue. Shelters and rescues need help — volunteers, supplies and donations.
I understand not everyone can handle actually coming to the shelter but there are other ways to help. Our costs have doubled since the pandemic. A recurring monthly donation of whatever you can afford would help to ease the burden and be a way to be part of the solution instead of saying it is too hard. You can go to our website (inapl.org) or send a check to APL, 613 Dewey St., Anderson, IN 46016.
Please help — the animals need you more than ever.