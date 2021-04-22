For the past few months, we have had the least amount of animals in our care at APL since I started this job in 2009. This is due in part to our highest number of adoptions since 2009, but mostly due to our rescue partners who have been pulling our animals. This has been a huge help to us. But, little by little, more animals are starting to come through our doors.
And it is kitten season. We have numerous pregnant and nursing moms right now.
As I have written before, unless you have worked or volunteered in an open admission shelter it is really hard to understand the complexity of animal shelters and just how complex animal issues are in general. Most do not understand that we do not just play with kittens and puppies.
There are medical protocols and cleaning protocols that must be followed, or illness and disease will go through the shelter like wildfire. To not implement these protocols can result in huge veterinary bills or death.
People simply do not understand how involved it is to get animals into rescue. The animals the rescues are pulling must be temperament tested; each rescue has its own criteria on who they will pull. Countless emails, phone calls and Facebook posts will be made just to save one shelter animal. Animals with bite histories are extremely hard to place.
There are adoption applications that must be processed, then meets set up. The purpose of the application is to try to make sure that these animals who ended up homeless are getting a second chance. We want them to be safe and loved; that is why we screen and ask questions of potential adopters. The adoption fees we charge barely cover the spay/neuter, worming, microchip, vaccinations and testing. We know that we cannot guarantee that every pet we place will stay in that home forever and that it will be a good loving home no matter how careful we are, but we are doing our due diligence and denying for any red flags during the process.
Shelters and rescues must have a great marketing and fundraising plan in order to simply survive. This requires getting people who have a background in these areas because it requires expertise ... most of the time it is volunteers who do this. Shelters most often cannot afford to hire professionals. Different aspects of the shelter are sometimes run by volunteers who donate their time and expertise. Without volunteers, most animal shelters could not function.
Most employees in shelters are required to multi-task. It is not unusual for the front desk person to also do vet tech work, or clean cages or any of the 100 others things that must be done in the shelter environment. The expectations of the public and especially animal lovers are oftentimes unrealistic based on our limited resources. It does indeed take a group of dedicated, passionate and empathic people to save the animals in their shelter and for things to run smoothly in that shelter. We are expected to perform miracles on a daily basis. Animal rescue is not for the faint of heart.
