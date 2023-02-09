Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 32F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.