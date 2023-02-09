I am shouting from the rooftops; shelters across America are in crisis. We are being overwhelmed with the number of animals coming into our facilities. Much of this is simply because people are not spaying and neutering. In the last three weeks here at the Animal Protection League we have been overwhelmed with litters of puppies and kittens. Typically, puppies and kittens do not do well in shelter environments. That is why it is critical to get them into rescues and or foster homes.
We had gentleman bring in 8 boxer mix puppies that he said he found in a box on his front porch. They were his girlfriend’s and she had been trying to get rid of them on Facebook. We were fortunate to have one of our loyal fosters take them.
People brought in 10 2-day-old Huskie puppies; the mother had died. One had a broken leg, another had an injury on it’s back. The owners did not see that it was their responsible to care for these puppies even though the momma dog passed. They expected us to take on their burden. We were able to find a rescue to take the puppies.
I received a phone call. Their dog had 10 puppies and they had only been able to find homes for two. They had not vaccinated these puppies, leaving them vulnerable to the parvo virus. I asked if they would foster the puppies while we looked for homes so they did not have to come to the shelter, explaining why a foster home is better. No, they could not. They brought the puppies in a plastic bin. And, again with much begging and pleading we were able to find a rescue to take the eight puppies.
A man brought in his cat who was in active labor. She had eight kittens, and once again one of our loyal fosters took the mom and kittens home. He saw no problem doing this.
When we asked these folks why they didn’t spay/neuter, some said just didn’t get it done, others said they wanted puppies or didn’t believe in it.
All of these members of our community walked away without a second thought. Putting their responsibilities on an overburdened shelter. What is most concerning to me is that they walked into our overwhelmed shelter; saw the crates stacked on top of crates, heard the barking and still walked away.
Spaying and neutering could have alleviated all of this. By not spaying and neutering, people are simply putting more animals in an overburdened system. More work and stress are being placed on overwhelmed shelter staff on a daily basis. Animal shelters who are across the board, underfunded, understaffed and do not have the resources that are needed are expected to take on the community responsibilities, to be their moral compass.
We are expected to perform miracles on a daily basis and are constantly criticized because we do not do enough. It seems we are becoming a society that does not honor responsibilities. It is not working.