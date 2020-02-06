Animals taken in to the Animal Protection League 1/1/2020 – 1/31/2020: 133
Last week I talked about one of the Anderson city ordinances, approved in May 2018, that requires pets to be brought in at 20 degrees or below. A reader reminded me that there are dogs who love the cold – huskies, to name one. They love the cold and hate the heat. So before you call Animal Control, check to see if the animal is in distress. If the dog is running and frolicking in the snow and not out 24/7 he may be OK.
Dogs who spend a lot of time outside need access to water that is not frozen. Anytime a dog is living outside with no access to warm, dry shelter, it's a violation of the ordinance. Anytime a dog is living on a chain 24/7 it is a violation of the ordinance. Chained dogs often get little attention; therefore, they are often not socialized and can be aggressive when approached. Chained dogs watch the world go by day after day after day. Dogs are pack animals; they crave and need interaction with other beings. To isolate them is abusive.
I had a little husky mix, Zip that lived to be 17. I found her wandering the streets while out on a walk. She had a chain embedded in her neck that had to be surgically removed. She loved to be outside and hated to be indoors. It was only the last few years of her life that she preferred indoors. She liked to come in for a little while to visit, get attention and then she was done. She would jump at the windows and doors scratching and barking to go out. I finally realized she was happier outside; so I learned to let her come in and out as she pleased with a dog door. When it snowed I would see her running and jumping as if she couldn’t contain her joy. It was as if she were dancing.
I put a dog house with a heated bed in it in the backyard. She pulled the bed out of the house before she would go in it. Zip would lie in the yard in the snow, wind blowing and swirling, on her back legs in the air sound asleep. As she got older, she liked to sleep inside at night. Zip was a funny, stubborn little dog; and I miss her every day. If someone had seen her in the backyard in the snow they would have thought she was being mistreated, not understanding how hard I had tried to bring her in. So the point is, sometimes it’s not always what it appears, but it is safe to say that, in general, they need to be brought inside below 20 and over 90 degrees and they always need access to shelter if they are going to be out for any length of time other than to just potty.
You say your cat loves to be outside. Maybe so, but cats still need access to warm dry shelter and water that is not frozen. And if it’s hot, they need somewhere cool out of the heat. And just a reminder; inside the city limits of Anderson cats are not to live outside. If your cat is running loose they might get picked up as a stay and brought to APL. Or attacked by a wild animal, or poisoned or abused. It’s safer to keep them inside.
