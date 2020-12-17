Some “good news” adoptions stories from the Animal Protection League:
Otis a sweet black feline came to us in 2016 when he was 12 weeks old. Otis has grown up in our purple cat house, spending his childhood and young adulthood with us. He is a sweet and playful boy who gets along with other cats and loves to play and wrestle. Otis loves attention. He has watched and waited for four long years while other cats from his purple home got adopted. But finally on Dec. 10, it was Otis’s turn. Someone finally chose him. Otis has a home for the holidays with a human who adores him. Hopefully, he has a Christmas tree he can climb.
Danny, a Rottie mix, came to us in December 2013 and was adopted only a few weeks later. We got a call from the Greenwood shelter on Oct. 28 that Danny had been surrendered because the owner said they were moving to another state and could not take him. Danny was not in good shape overall, but most alarming was the huge tumor on his side. A volunteer went to Greenwood and brought Danny back to us. We were saddened by his appearance but even in his poor physical condition Danny was still a sweetheart.
We took Danny to the vet for an evaluation of the tumor. Surgery was recommended sooner rather than later. We were praying it was not cancerous. Alan, a wonderful volunteer, offered to pay the surgery cost. Danny came through the surgery with flying colors and the tumor was benign. We were searching for a rescue but as soon as he hit our website as available, we received an application from a wonderful couple who wanted to meet him.
Danny was waiting for them in the play yard at APL on Saturday. The couple spotted him as soon as they got out of their car. It was love at first sight for the humans and dog. We sent him home with his new people and his favorite toy; everyone was smiling. Danny hopped right in the car eager to go home. This couple promised to take good care of him and never leave him behind.
Moira Rose, a young Pit mix, came to us emaciated and sad. She was afraid to be touched. Over the past few months, she has gained weight and volunteers and staff have worked with her to ease her fear of humans. She quickly became a favorite. She has had meet after meet and no one chose her. We reached out to Redemption Rescue, and they agreed to take her. The foster mom and her two pups came to meet her, and she left with them. We are getting pictures of Moira, and she looks so very happy. After all, she’s been through at the hands of humans; she will finally get a happy ever after.
These are the stories that keep us going and fill our hearts with joy.
Thought for the week: “What good are wings without the courage to fly.” Atticus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.