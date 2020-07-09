Working in the animal rescue world we always see a lot of cruel, inhumane treatment of animals, irresponsibility and stupidity. But right now, since the world seems to have lost its mind; it is so much worse. I think this is true across the board for child, elder advocates and first responders as well. As a collective group I think we are all suffering from compassion fatigue; we are worn out.
Pet food pantries and assistance programs are being drained, but they always are. Again, it is just worse now. We all want to help people and animals in need. It is just the nasty entitlement mentalities that we all struggle with on a daily basis. Unless you are in the animal rescue world you have no idea how hard it is just to survive, to raise money (especially in these times). We beg and plead for money on a regular basis, and those of you who follow APL, Ambassadors, and Madison County Humane Society on Facebook know this is true, sometimes it seems all I do is beg for money to help one animal or another. Many of these folks act as if it is our responsibility to take care of their veterinary bills simply because they say the magic words, they have no money. These same people come to us reeking of cigarettes and alcohol telling us they cannot afford food or vet care. When we tell them we do not have it, they get mad at us. When exactly did a segment of our society become so entitled?
Many of these folks who seek assistance do not spay/neuter their pets and continue to have litter after litter they cannot care for. These animals either die of neglect or cruelty or go to shelters. They tell us they do not believe in spaying and neutering, that it is against God. These animals they bring us are often in horrible shape.
A couple brought us two pit mix puppies that were scared to death and covered in fleas. I asked if they were theirs and why they were turning them in. Yes, they were theirs. “We have too many dogs.” I told them a way to stop that was spaying and neutering. “We don’t have any money.” I said there is assistance available. “We don’t believe in it.” And there you go. These same folks were at a pet food pantry before they came to us. They were trying to give the dogs away.
There was another couple seeking assistance at the pet food pantry. They were telling the story, and laughing that their little unneutered Chihuahua couldn’t “reach” their female pit “to do his business. “We had to lift him up to help him mate with her.” Are you kidding me? This is a level of stupid I cannot tolerate.
People like this are just one of the reasons we have pet overpopulation and abuse. Pets cost money, and if you cannot afford them, do not get them and expect others to step up and take care of them. It is one thing to help people in times of need, it is quite another when it is simply a way of life. This is happening everywhere, not just with animal issues. What a wonderful world it would be if people would simply step up, act with compassion, responsibility and some common sense.
Thought for the week: May we all be safe, be happy, be healthy, live in peace.
