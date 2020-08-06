Intake of animals for the Animal Protection League - July 1-31: 246
Here at the Animal Protection League, as is true of most municipal animal shelters, we get animals who have been abused, neglected and not socialized. To heal these animals, it can take a great deal of patience, love and TIME. Their time at a high-intake stressful shelter only adds to their issues.
We see on the ASPCA commercials pleas to save these helpless animals, to be their hero. And, yes, these animals need a hero, but taking these troubled animals is not for everyone.
They do not magically get better in a few days because someone loves animals. Saving these animals is work, a lot of work. And you have to be willing to make the commitment of time, to let them progress at their own pace.
Overcoming trauma takes time, just as it does for human victims of rape, violence, trauma of any kind and grief. People nor animals just get over things, and everyone progresses at their own pace. I believe animals are just more honest about it.
My first retired racing greyhound was a special needs dog; unfortunately, the rescue didn’t tell me that up front. I kind of figured it out on my own when I went to pick her up and it took me 45 minutes to get her out of the kennel.
I didn’t care. I fell instantly in love, and I promised her on the ride home that she was safe and mine. Honestly, I had no idea what I was doing; I learned as I went.
Looking back, I’m so glad it was me who got her because most normal people would have brought her back or hurt her. She was nonresponsive, afraid of everything. I had to clean up potty messes numerous times a day. Terror was living in this poor dog.
I remember time after time sitting and crying because I thought I was failing her. It was not an option to take her back. It took 6 months for her to seek me out and to wag her tail. That first time she trusted me enough to come to me on her own was one of the happiest moments of my life. That day was the breakthrough, and she became my soul dog. My experience with Nakai was the turning point for me to use my voice for animals and why I became an animal advocate.
It’s a wonderful feeling to be a “savior” but to experience the savior feeling cannot be why someone takes one of them home. Here at APL, we explain the particular animal’s issues and that it is going to take time, lots of time and patience. If someone expects the rehabilitation to happen quickly or downplays the issues, then we stress for them not to take a special needs animal.
Please do not take one of these poor animals home on a Friday and bring them back on Monday saying they are just too broken. Three months, a year with no progress I understand, but three days?
There is no shame in admitting that working with special needs animals is not for you. So, please if you are thinking of taking one on, do your research and be prepared for it to take time. If you are expecting quick, then please do not do it. The animal deserves so much more.
Thought for the week: It’s OK if the only thing you did today was breathe.
