I took this job as the director of Animal Care and Control in 2009. In 2011, the nonprofit Animal Protection League entered into a contract with the City of Anderson for the Care portion of Animal Care and Control. The Anderson Police Department is in charge of Animal Control.
Since that time, it has been our mission to change how animals are treated not only in the shelter but in this community. The nonprofits — Animal Protection League, the Madison County Humane Society and the Ambassadors for the Care of God’s Creatures — have fought diligently to change the animal ordinances for the city of Anderson, to combat animal abuse and to educate and implement spay/neuter programs.
Have things changed for animals in our community? Yes, to a degree, but we are still fighting the same battles. Cats and kittens are pouring through all of our doors. Oftentimes, they are in poor condition. Calls continue to bombard all of the phone lines about the need to get rid of pets, asking for vet care and reporting animal abuse. Dogs are still being chained up and living in horrible conditions. We are trying to combat all of this ... but there are so many members of our community who do not understand the value of animals nor their responsibility to said animals.
I believe that a way to see what is going on in a community is to see how its animals are treated. It can tell you a great deal about the economy, the mindset, crime rate and morality. How people treat animals can often be an indication of how that individual acts in other areas of society. What is so concerning to me is the lack of empathy, the lack of responsibility many in our community have for animals. Backyard breeders are everywhere and thriving; this for many is how they make money. This is one of our biggest issues we need to confront. Many of these animals live awful lives, and the cycle continues with the offspring.
Animal shelters have become a place where owners bring animals because it is the easiest thing to do. Owners bring us animals who require vet care or who have behavior issues, trying to relieve themselves of their responsibility. People bring us animals who are clearly dying and need to be euthanized but refuse to take them to the vet. Staff and volunteers are the ones who comfort these pets when they are most afraid and confused.
Someone brought back a cat they adopted from us, stating that she shed too much. As we are walking away with the cat in the carrier, they told us they wanted to look at puppies.
An 11-year-old dog was surrendered by the owner. They had had her since she was 6 weeks old. They brought her to us because she snapped at one of the kids. They admitted they allowed the kids to crawl on the dog, tease, poke, pull ears and tail until she finally snapped. They even told us it was not the dog’s fault. So, instead of teaching the children to respect the dog, they got rid of the poor dog who was simply protecting herself. These children learned they can do whatever they want to an animal and there are no repercussions for their actions ... except for the animal.
We must do better. We simply must change how animals are viewed. And, as hard as it is, we cannot give up.
