Animals brought to the Animal Protection League Aug. 1 – Aug. 17: 100
As usual for this time of year, the cats and particularly kittens are pouring through APL’s doors. A lot of times people just bring us the kittens, telling us they are keeping the mom. When asked if they are willing to get her spayed, the answer is often no. Many of these kittens are coming in sick, covered in mucus, anemic from fleas and with infected eyes that are bulging from their little heads. This is extraordinarily painful, and the eye needs to be surgically removed. And, no, it’s not cheap. We are getting a lot of these bulging, infected eyes for whatever reason.
A little, black, 6-week-old kitten came in about six weeks ago. His eye was bulging out of the socket, and his other eye was very cloudy. And even with as much pain as he was in, he was still affectionate and loving. I picked him up out of his cage, and he rubbed that nasty, puss filled eye all over my face.
This reminded me of another kitten who came to us about five years ago. She did the same thing to me on the way to the vet; and she came home to live with me after her surgery. Her name is Fig.
And now this little guy … I named him Zip, and he has come home with me as well. The remaining eye thankfully has cleared up. He is the most affectionate kitten I’ve ever had; he loves to sleep on my throat. He is also the most active. He runs everywhere he goes. It would not surprise me to wake up in the middle of the night and find him hanging from the ceiling. My other pets and I watch him as he tears through the house. Sometimes I swear I can hear giggling; he is so happy. It makes me smile just to look at him.
There are hundreds of kittens out in our community just like him ... sweet, loving and suffering and dying from infection and flea anemia.
I know everyone is tired of hearing it. I’m tired of saying it, but the key to help stop the suffering of these poor, defenseless animals is spaying and neutering. Honestly, there is really no excuse. There are programs that help with financial assistance, and there is a low cost spay/neuter clinic in Noblesville.
People seem to think that kittens always get adopted because they are so cute. Do you know 100 people who want a kitten? Me neither. So what happens to them? If they are lucky, they come to a shelter where they are at least fed and cared for. If not, they die sick and alone or left to reproduce, adding to the problem.
As I write this, Zip is lying on my legs looking at me with his good eye. Just looking at him makes my heart melt. I am so glad we were able to save him, but there are so many more. Stop the cycle, spay/neuter.
Thought for the week: Once you choose HOPE anything is possible.
