People working at animal shelters and rescues are emotionally drained. The last two years have been particularly hard in the animal rescue world. One of the hardest things for us at the Animal Protection League is watching owners surrender their pets and watching the pets’ reactions to being left. It is very simply heartbreaking regardless of why they are bringing their pets to us.
On Monday a truck drove up, and as soon as I saw him get out of the vehicle, I knew he was turning in an animal. He was visibly distraught. He told me his 6-year-old dog whom he had had since he was a puppy had killed his second cat. He came home and found the cat dead and he was done. I asked if he crated his dog, and the answer was vague — yeah sometimes, maybe, didn’t like to crate.
I asked if there were any problems while he was home or just when he left the dog alone — just when he left the dog alone. I again said it seems like this can be resolved if you will crate him while you are not home. He just looked at me and I asked if I was wasting my breath. He said yes. He told me he wanted us to rehome him. I told him the dog would not do well in a stressful shelter environment. He said he understood.
My staff got the dog out of the truck, he was wagging and happy to see his owner and went straight to him. The dog would not go inside the shelter. Finally, the owner had to carry the dog into the shelter so we could get him in a kennel. Once inside the dog was panicked and looking back at his owner struggling to get to him as he walked away.
This was absolutely heartbreaking. Yes, the owner was upset, but it was hard to have much sympathy for him. I am not minimizing the death of the cats, but had the dog been crated, it could have been avoided.
This is so hard for me to understand. The man clearly cared about the dog, it was an easy fix according to everything he told me, and yet he put himself and the dog through this emotional nightmare. And it is us who is left to try and console his dog. We can only hope the dog does not completely shut down before we can find a home for him.
People need to understand open-admission shelters, particularly in these times, are extremely stressful places for their pets. It is not a doggie day care. Many of these animals grieve for their owners. They are sad and broken. And for the people who work in these shelters it is so very hard to watch. Very simply it is breaking us. Animals who are used to sleeping in a bed or on the couch find themselves in a noisy kennel staring at the walls waiting for someone, anyone to show them affection.
I know there are times people have no other options than to bring their pets to a shelter. But when they do ...