One of the things those of us in animal rescue love the most about this work is when we hear from the people who adopt. We love the pictures and the stories they share with us, even when they have passed after a happy life.
One such story is of Trixie the cat, who was adopted 14 years ago. Her person let me know Trixie had passed and sent me the following from Trixie’s perspective:
“The first thing I remember was the loudness and chaos of the shelter. People walking in and out and no one paying attention to me. But then a lady came in and noticed me. I was in a cage with a small sick kitten. Even though this lady wasn’t looking to adopt a cat, she asked if she could take me and my sick friend home. Next thing I know we’re in a quiet car driving away from the shelter.
“I was brought into the house and let out of the cage. I quickly found a soft chair and settled in. Unfortunately, my sick friend had passed away during the car ride. The lady who rescued me had lots of pets; so she found me a home with her daughter. That is where I lived a happy life for 14 years along with other cats and dogs.
“During those years I became a healer of sorts. My owner’s friend had a paralyzed arm and I would lay on it to try and make it better. But my favorite thing was to bat water bottle caps around and capture them in the heating vents. And I also had a love of Halston perfume. I think it’s because that’s the perfume the lady was wearing who saved me. If she was wearing it when she visited, I would rub up against her to get that scent on me.
“Recently I became ill with cancer and my owner knew it was time to let me go. A kind man came to the house to help me pass over. And the lady with the Halston was also there to say goodbye; and dabbed some perfume on me. My story began with her and ended with her by my side; surrounded by those who loved me.
“I tell this story so others can see how one simple act of kindness completely changed my life. Don’t always be in a hurry. Take the time to stop, look and act. It only took one person to do that; and because of her, my life was forever changed in the best way possible.”
I often wish animals could talk, that they could tell us while in our care about their past, how they are feeling and what we can do to help them when they are sad and shutting down.
Then I take a step back and know there’s a good possibility we simply could not bear to hear their stories — that it would bring us to our knees weeping. But how glorious would it be if they could tell us in words how much they love us and let us see their lives with us through their eyes.
They show us their hearts every time they gaze at us as if we are their whole world. They show us with their need to always be close and touching us, getting excited every time we come home.
We only have to pay attention to be surrounded by their unconditional silent love.