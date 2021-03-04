A community member called APL on Thursday. She said she had gotten a 3-month-old pit puppy on Monday and he was sick. She was afraid he had parvo, and she did not have the money to take him to the vet. She wanted to bring the puppy to us.
She did, and I took the puppy to Northwood. The puppy did have parvo, and results of the blood tests showed he had almost no white blood cells. He was so terribly sick and even with treatment the prognosis was not good. With heavy hearts, we euthanized the puppy.
I spent some time with the puppy before I took him to the vet. He was so sweet, but when he looked at me it was as if he knew. I have never seen a young puppy look so resigned. He broke my heart. I can’t get his poor sad little face out of my mind. I wanted to save him so badly.
I worried about the rest of the puppies in the litter and if they were sick, suffering and dying as well. Would they get treatment? Would they be humanely euthanized if needed so they did not have to suffer? My guess would be no.
The suffering this puppy endured and so many others like him could have been avoided with simple vaccinations. The puppy vaccinations for distemper/parvo are cheap. Treatment for Parvo can run into thousands of dollars and the survival is 50/50 even after aggressive treatment.
We got another puppy in Thursday as well. This one had been hit by a car and left on the road. Thankfully, he is only bruised and battered and will recover, but he is scared to death. We found the owner. The person’s fence has gaps in it and so the little guy gets loose a lot. The children let the dog out as well, so he runs the neighborhood. He has not had any of his puppy shots. I am holding my breath that he did not pick up parvo on his random travels. We will watch him for two weeks.
Owners not providing shots, monthly heartworm preventative, flea preventive, simply basic care is common in our community. Often when the pet becomes sick, the owners do not have the money to take them to the vet so they bring them to the Animal Protection League and the Madison County Humane Society and expect us to assume the care and the costs and the heartache when they cannot be saved. As most things in life, pets cost money. It only seems fair to ask that if people are going to get a pet they can afford the basic care and have a plan to provide for that pet if anything major comes along.
To expect overburdened shelters to take on that responsibility is not fair. I understand that vet care is expensive and sometimes people do need help. But at least be prepared to provide basic preventative care and factor that into your budget before getting a pet to prevent suffering and heartbreak.
