Animals coming to the Animal Protection League Sept. 1-29: 209
Most municipal city and county animal shelters are struggling right now. Intakes are up. The animals coming in often are sick, injured and need immediate veterinary care. Donations are down, and fundraisers have been canceled due to COVID-19. Staff and volunteer morale is down … we are all struggling emotionally.
Even without the COVID-19 nightmare, shelters struggle on so many levels. It is estimated that more than 7 million animals enter US animal shelters a year.
One of the things absolutely critical to shelters saving more animals is rescue organizations taking our animals. Unless you do this work, you have no idea how much work this is, how much time is involved or the begging and pleading we go through to try and save these animals.
Another component to saving more animals are foster homes. Many people call us saying they need somewhere to keep their animals for a month or so due to hard times and want us to find a foster home and to not have to pay expenses or boarding. It is not that easy to find someone willing to take that animal into their home for an undetermined amount of time, especially if the animal has issues. People seem to think we have an abundance of foster homes and unlimited money to care for their animals. We do not.
Many owners are surrendering their animals to shelters because of behavior or health issues. More often than not the stressful shelter environment can cause behavior issues to escalate and make it even harder to find an adopter or foster. Many of these behaviors require a higher skill level than just loving animals. Most rescues do not want animals who have issues or medical issues. Saving animals in the shelter system is like trying to climb a mountain with our arms and legs tied.
Many people believe if an animal is a certain breed that a rescue will automatically take that animal. If they do not have the money, space, a foster or if the animal has issues, they cannot take. Some people get very upset with us and say that we aren’t trying hard enough. When people are pouring their hearts and souls into saving these animals, those comments are demoralizing.
Animals who have a bite history are very hard to place. How many people can or want to take an animal with a bite history or other behavioral issues into their home? Not many nor should they (unless they are trained to handle the issues safely); they are putting themselves and others at risk.
It is often hard to find good homes for animals who have no issues; people tend to want easy animals and do not have the time, patience or mindset to work with animals to decompress, much less with major issues. We have had animals who were adopted, returned 24 hours later because they went to the bathroom in the house, or barked. We basically are fighting an uphill battle to get our animals adopted or to rescues as more animals pour through our doors. The keys to stopping this cycle: spay/neuter, responsible pet ownership, adoption/fostering, strong animal ordinances and commitment. The idea that animals are disposable needs to stop. Every animal who comes to a shelter was at one time someone’s pet … they have no voice, we are their voice. Let’s use it.
Thought for the week: We cannot change what we do not acknowledge.
