Fourteen years ago, I was appointed the director at the animal shelter for the city of Anderson. And in 2011, the Animal Protection League — a nonprofit 501© that I founded in 2003 — entered into a contract with the city to run the care portion of Animal Care and Control.
During these 14 years, we have been able to initiate many positive changes concerning animals. We have written animal ordinances protecting animals, lobbied for those ordinances and gotten them passed. Several other nonprofits have come into being, in particular Ambassadors for God’s Creatures. Free vaccination clinics have been established, as well as a pet food pantry, low cost spay/neuter and help with vet care. The list goes on.
There is help in our community for animal owners. And yet many animals are still starving, not vaccinated and dying of parvo or heartworm, and continuously have kittens and puppies that often end up at the shelters.
Things were not going well for animals in our community 14 years ago. We have made progress, but one would think things would be getting markedly better — not worse.
What we are seeing coming into APL is, at best, disheartening. More pets are being surrendered, and some of those are in terrible shape: sick, neglected or emaciated, and many pregnant. It seems as though, particularly since the onset of the pandemic, that people are more neglectful, cruel, entitled and irresponsible where animals are concerned.
Backyard breeding, particularly of pit bulls, is out of control; so is dog fighting. This is big money for people who are morally corrupt enough to do it. Dogs are staked out all over Anderson or running loose without shelter, emaciated, living a life of misery. Cats are living in abandoned houses having litter after litter only to die miserable deaths.
Animal advocates are constantly fighting for humane, compassionate treatment of animals. Yet we are labeled as unreasonable crazies.
Yes, we do get a little crazy, because we see the cruelty and neglect that is being inflicted upon these innocent creatures and more times than not nothing is done. It is a terrible feeling to witness suffering of the innocent and to be told nothing can be done.
We are told we care more about animals than humans. My question is: Can’t we care about both? Does fighting for one exclude caring about the other?
We are not asking that animals be cared for over humans. We are asking that animals be cared for as well.
The way a segment of our community treats animals is morally and ethically repugnant. This is not just about animal abuse. As I have said before, this is about our humanity and what we are willing to tolerate.
The time of people turning their heads and saying it is just an animal is over. We must do better.