I know I’m beating the same drum almost every week, but animal shelters across the country are in crisis. Here at the Animal Protection League, these poor animals just keep coming in.
We have cages stacked on top of cages. The stress level is extraordinary. Stress is causing some of these dogs to become reactive, aggressive, spin in their kennels, get sick, become non-responsive, lose weight, etc. The questions become: How long do we let them suffer if no rescues or adopters are looking at them? When do we make the hard decisions to let them go? How much is enough?
Three dogs recently were falling apart mentally and physically: Dallas, Falcon and Gus.
Dallas is a stray shepherd mix who came to us on Jan. 23. He was spinning and becoming aggressive; he cannot live with other pets in the home. He was finally adopted; his new family loved him and said he was great in their home. But they had to bring him back because their youngest child was allergic to him. They were all in tears. After much begging and pleading, Hamilton County agreed to take him but had to find a foster home as they are full as well. More begging and pleading, and a foster was finally found. He is now living a great life waiting on a forever home.
Falcon, a pit mix, came to us in July 2022. He was sweet as he could be, but cannot live with cats and is dog selective. No matter how much we promoted him, no one wanted him. Falcon started to break down under the stress. Once again; we begged and pleaded and finally Tipton County Humane Society came to his rescue. He is doing well and looks so happy with them.
And then there was Gus, a pit bull who was owner surrendered in January. He, too, could not live with other animals. He was losing weight and becoming non-responsive. He had given up. Once again, the team reached out on social media, to family, friends, rescues etc. One of our volunteers reached out to a friend; he came to meet Gus and fell in love. We are getting pictures and Gus looks so happy.
We saved those three because we refused to give up and we all worked as a team. This APL team of volunteers and staff simply refused to stop trying. And because of their commitment these dogs get to live a great life, and their stress in an overwhelmed shelter is over. This is something to celebrate and to be proud of. For the 200 plus other cats and dogs in our shelter, it is still exhausting and heartbreaking. It is overwhelming to think of all the people involved and the number of hours it took just to save three dogs.
Please go to your local shelter to find a pet, to volunteer and to foster. Communities need to stop blaming animal shelters for the animal issues and expecting them to shoulder all the burden without appropriate funds and resources.