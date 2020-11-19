Animal intake: Nov. 1-16: 75
I think we can all safely agree that 2020 has been a rough year — a year full of heartbreak, loss, fear, anger, the selfishness of some, uncertainty and division. I know for myself it has been full of heartbreak and loss; dealing with my mom’s Lewy Bodies disease and then her horrific death from COVID-19 that I watched through a nursing home window. And then the loss of my beloved dog Maddie. This has been a traumatic year for so many. Unfortunately, my story is more common than not. The stress of this year is taking its toll on all of us in some way.
As I look back over my life, it seems my mantra has always been “Never give up.” I might change tactics, change direction but to simply give up? No, not until this year. I could never have taken this job if giving up was easy for me. As the animals pour into the shelter, the hatred and division in our country growing, COVID-19 numbers rising once again, I found myself looking around and saying, “What’s the point of it all? I am done.”
For the first time in my life, I was considering giving up — that in and of itself rocked my world.
I walked around the shelter looking at the animals we are caring for and was overcome with profound sadness — and anger — that animals in our world are treated with such disregard by so many. I didn’t know what to do with all the things I was feeling, the utter hopelessness.
At home, my pet companions sensed my sadness. They literally surrounded me physically and mentally with their love. It was as if I could hear them screaming at me, “THIS! Look at us, feel our love. We are why you cannot give up. LOOK AT US, SEE US.”
And, so, I looked into the Divine. And with that, I was simply wrapped in unconditional love, in God’s love and I found my way back. Once again, animals reminded me why I do what I do, what is important.
One of the things that I am finding during this time of isolation and fear is that many of us are having conversations with loved ones, people we care about that we normally would not have. We are taking the time to verbalize how much we love each other, how much we mean to each other. That we are not alone. Oftentimes I think pre-COVID we took these things for granted. We are making it a point to reach out and say I am here when we know someone is struggling. I know during the loss of my mother, even though I was alone physically due to the restrictions, I never felt alone mentally because of all the people reaching out, offering love and support. Perhaps this is the gift of COVID, to be reminded of what is really important. People are committing extraordinary acts of kindness. Let that be the light.
Thought for the week: “There is light in the world. A healing spirit more powerful than any darkness we may encounter. We sometimes lose sight of this force when there is suffering, too much pain. Then, suddenly the spirit will emerge through the lives of ordinary people who hear a call and answer in extraordinary ways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.