In July 2022, Animal Protection League responded to a hoarding case where we removed 14 little terrier mixes from horrific conditions.
The temperature in the house was close to 100 degrees, feces and urine covered every surface in abundance, the fumes made our eyes water and due to the heat and the horrible air quality, we had to take frequent breaks outside. The dogs were living under the furniture; they were covered in feces and urine. They all had respiratory infections and were scared to death. They were not used to being handled. It was awful. And yes, there were humans living in this house.
It took numerous baths to get the stench off of them. Once we got back to the shelter, we had them all settled in crates and one of the little dogs kept watching me. She was one of the ones I had pulled out from under a couch. Everywhere I went she tracked me with her sad eyes. Of course she went home with me …what else could I do? She had claimed me.
I put her in a large crate in my living room to start introducing her to my home. It is safe to say she thought the world was her bathroom. She went in her bed, on her blankets, anywhere and everywhere. It got to the point I was taking her out on a leash to potty about 10 times a day. The first few weeks she got a bath every day. Slowly she learned to not potty in her bed. I took her out in the backyard thinking she would like being outside. She did not. She laid down, ears back, eyes filled with fear and shook like a leaf. I don’t know that she had ever been outside before coming to me. The neighbors had never seen the dogs, only heard them.
Finally, after six months she overcame her fear of the backyard. Once she did, she has not had another accident in the house. After a few more months she was happy to go outside with my other dogs. I knew we had come to a huge milestone when I looked outside and saw her laying down, head back, eyes closed, basking in the sun. It made me happy but also broke my heart.
Tinker has lived with me for one year and 2 months and she is just now starting to seek out attention. Prior to this she simply tolerated me petting her. Now, she loves to be petted and will grab my hand and pull it toward her when I stop. Even with her crate door open, until the last month she would only come out to go outside. She will now come out and lay under my pie safe. In the last week, she has come out in the middle of the night to lie on a dog bed. This is huge. Now she has a sassy little wiggle when she runs that seems full of joy instead of fear.
Brody, my 90-pound pit mix, is becoming her best friend. It makes me happy that she is finally starting to enjoy being a dog but also fills me with sadness and fury when I think of what was done to those poor dogs and how it affected them. Tinker and all the other dogs from this hoarding case got a happy ever after.
Tinker is a perfect example of what love and patience can do.