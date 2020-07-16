Maggie is a sweet pit bull. Maggie is also a symbol of the animal abuse that occurs in our community.
We found her tied to the fence at the Animal Protection League on July 8, along with a kitten left in a carrier by the door. They left them in the middle of the night.
Maggie has been bred to within an inch of her life. She has mammary tumors; one of the tumors had ruptured. She had fleas, and, of course, she is heartworm positive. The people who breed these poor dogs for money, or fighting or bait, do not seem to understand about basic care and, if they do, they do not care. What they care about is money. The animals are disposable.
Maggie has clearly not had a good life, but in spite of all that she is one of the sweetest dogs I’ve ever met. She makes my heart hurt.
Animals like Maggie are ultimately why we all do what we do, why we keep doing what we do no matter how hard it is. We are their voice. We want this to stop. We want this behavior punished and taken seriously. Because of our outrage, persistence and emotions, animal people are called crazy, over the top and unreasonable. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve been called one of those crazy animal people.
Just to be clear; Maggie is not an isolated case. There are Maggies all over our community, our country. Suffering and dying alone, tied out to a stake, used for breeding to make their owners money. This is providing dogs for the dog fighting industry, which is a felony in all 50 states. And where you find dog fighting, you will find other crimes as well.
And while I’m being an emotional, unreasonable animal person, let’s talk about the cats pouring in our doors. Thirty-one cats/kittens came in last week on top of all the ones we already had. Apparently, even with Ambassadors helping this community with spay/neuter, it is still too much trouble for these people to do.
Many of these kittens are in horrible shape, covered in mucus and fleas and some with ruptured eyes.
One person brought us a little kitten with a horribly painful eye that was ruptured. They told us they wanted us to take it to the vet and get it taken care of and that we had better not kill it. When asked why they had not gotten the poor guy vet care, they uttered the magic words: We don’t have any money.
Fortunately, we found a rescue who is willing to take the kitten. They just took 17 kittens on Sunday. And 15 two weeks before that, and we are still full of kittens. To be clear, as much as we want to, we simply do not have the funds to take every animal to the vet. We have to beg people like you who read this column for money.
The bottom line: all of us crazy animal people take on other people’s responsibilities where animals are concerned. We do it because we do not want the animal to suffer. And we are getting tired and mad.
Thought for the week: If you wouldn’t like it done to you, don’t do it to others.
