I got a phone call a few months ago asking for help with a dog that was living behind the water treatment plant.
It was believed he had been dumped. A couple of employees, Madison and Christina, had been feeding the dog since January and set up temporary shelter for him. The dog would come to them, wait for them to feed him, follow and greet their cars but would not let them capture him. He ate out of their hands but that’s as close as it got. Several Animal Protection League staff and volunteers visited him on a regular basis but had no luck on capturing him.
Christina called the other day saying she was worried — the dog had a horrible cough.
I contacted Alyssa Ping with Peaceful Souls Animal Rescue and Recovery out of Indianapolis. I explained the situation to her on Friday, and they were here with a trap the next day. With little fanfare, they caught the dog and we now have him at the Animal Protection League.
We named him Jordie. He is a Chow/shepherd mix kind of guy. He is absolutely terrified. He lets us pet him, but he stays huddled in the corner. After much begging and pleading, we finally got him to eat Monday night.
It is as we feared — Jordie is high heartworm positive and will need treatment. Christina has come to see him every day and will be taking him home to live with her and her family in the next few days. She knows it’s going to take a lot of time and patience to save this dog, but she wants to try.
Watching this terrified dog breaks our hearts. I can only imagine the terror this dog felt when he was abandoned by the river with no food or shelter and no human contact. With help from Christina and Madison, he managed to fend for himself along the river. Though he didn’t let them touch him, he sought their company, greeted their cars when they drove up and chased behind them when they left. It’s as if he craved human interaction but no longer knew what it felt like due to fear and isolation.
This is a prime example of why you should never ever dump your pets. Who knows what would have happened to Jordie if these two women had not found it in their hearts to help him and continued to call me asking for help. They never gave up.
It surely took a village to save this one dog. With patience and love hopefully he will learn to trust and and love his humans again. This is the best of us.
Jordie reminds me of our little Lulu, who ran the streets of Anderson for years until she let us catch her. With much love and patience, Lulu learned to love again and stole our hearts. I can only hope for as much for sweet, terrified Jordie.
Quote for the week: “I think that when the dust settles, we will realize how little we need, how very much we actually have, and the true value of the human connection.”
