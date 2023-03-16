I don’t know if you are seeing on the news or on Facebook what is happening at Indianapolis Animal Care and Control but they are in crisis. They are full, animals are being housed everywhere, they have no room and yet the community keeps bringing animals. This is what is happening at most shelters across the country.
The Animal Protection League is a mini version of what is happening at IACC; we are smaller, yet same result. In February, we took in 214 animals, 76 of which were surrendered by owners. We had 89 adoptions, 35 were returned to owners and 42 went to rescue.
We can never catch up; we always have more coming in than going out. So far in March we have taken in 77 on top of what we already have. One day last week we received 16 cats, three kittens and two dogs. Two of the cats were pregnant. In one day, one of the dogs who went to rescue was pregnant and had 11 puppies the day after she left APL.
Staff and volunteers are diligent in contacting rescues. We might contact 20 and only have two or three respond. They are full as well and overwhelmed with the requests. Rescues who normally came and pulled from us monthly prior to the pandemic are lucky to pull one or two here and there. Last week we had 33 cats go to rescue, yet we still have over 200 cats in our care. And they just keep coming.
As I keep saying, so much of this could be prevented by simply spaying and neutering. Had that momma dog been spayed, only one home would be needed, not 12.
We have two dogs here on a bite case, a case that is going in front of the Safety Board. Had the owners put a lock on their gate and not left the dogs outside unattended, this all could have been prevented. These are not bad dogs; owners were just irresponsible. Now the dogs will be the ones to suffer, not to mention the dog and the owner whom they attacked.
As veterinarian costs soar, we will see more and more of this until we get more low-cost options in our county. But even with already-low-cost spay/neuter available, people still do not take advantage of it. People open their door to let their pets out to potty without a fence and then seemed shocked when they do not come home. The lost-and-found sites on Facebook are flooded with lost reports. Yes, accidents do happen, but so many of these are simply irresponsibility. I often wonder if some of these folks let their 2-year-old children play out in the front yard unattended.
We are having some wonderful adoptions of our cats and dogs. And we have some loyal rescues who are stepping up to help us with some of our animals who are losing their minds in this very stressful environment. Many of us feel as though we are not making a dent in the problem and wonder how much longer we can do this. The rescues and the adoptions are helping us remain hopeful, to continue to see a dim light at the end of the tunnel.
But society needs to do better — much, much better. On so many levels.