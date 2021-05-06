Animals brought to the Animal Protection League April 1-30: 215
As the weather gets warmer, we find that more dogs and cats seem to be running loose in the community. Also, it is kitten and puppy season and many community members want these babies picked up by Animal Control. Shelters are filling up quickly. And the phones are ringing off the hook for Animal Control to pick up these poor animals.
There seems to be a lot of confusion and frustration in our community on who is Animal Control, who actually does the pickup and who is animal care.
Nonprofits, including the Animal Protection League, Madison County Humane Society and Ambassadors for the Care of Gods’ Creatures, do the care part.
The City of Anderson Police Department (for residents of Anderson) and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department are animal control and are actually who comes out and picks up animals, files abuse charges and tickets people for violations. Police dispatch at 765-648-6775 is who actually sends out Animal Control officers. We as the nonprofits cannot dispatch Animal Control officers. Please remember when calling to have the exact address for the officers.
The three nonprofits have no authority or ability to press charges or remove animals from a property or an owner. I know the three of us get call after call from community members reporting animal abuse and neglect or wanting loose animals picked up. Animal lovers want abusers charged ... so do we but unfortunately it’s not that simple.
I know that all three organizations call Animal Control when we get reports of abuse. People tend to get upset with us when we tell them we have no authority and explain the process to them. As many things in life, it is not a simple process. Please, even if you get frustrated, keep calling ... and remember we are their voice and they depend on us.
On another note, the Animal Protection League’s 10th annual Pars for Paws golf fundraiser is June 11 at the beautiful Edge Golf Course. It is a shot gun start at 1 p.m. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $360 per team. Every year we have a great turn out and a great time.
There are several sponsor opportunities — Cat’s Meow $1,000, Puppy Love $500, Cool Cat $250 and Fido’s Friends $150. This is great advertisement for all sponsors.
Pars for Paws is a major fundraiser for the Animal Protection League. All money raised helps to provide care for the homeless animals who come to the Animal Protection League. Without fundraisers like Pars for Paws and the participation of our wonderful community members/supporters, nonprofits like the Animal Protection League simply could not survive. This is why it is so critically important for participation as sponsors and players to make these events a success. We depend on them to make a difference for the animals in our community. For more information, please go to our website, inapl.org or inapl/parsforpaws. You can register online to play golf and to be a sponsor.
