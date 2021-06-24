For the most part, people who have dogs as pets love them. They love them a lot.
But I’ve come to understand that just because they love them does not mean that the normal dog owner understands dog behavior. Many do not understand how to approach dogs they do not know. They do not understand how to introduce multiple dogs into their home. And, for the most part, do not understand the warning signs when dogs are stressed and about to bite.
Examples of this:
When people are out walking their dogs, they let their dogs approach dogs who they do not know. When the owner of the other dog asks them to pull their dog back, their response is often “It’s OK, my dog is friendly.” But what if the other dog is not? People not respecting the dog’s boundaries could cause a fight involving not only the dogs but the owners who try to break up the fight.
People who use retractable leashes let their dogs run up to other dogs. There is basically no control with this type of leashes and the dog is being set up to be attacked.
Hugging dogs you do not know or kissing them in the face. Some dogs do not like to be restrained and feel threatened by the hugging and the kissing. Their boundaries are being invaded. Just think how you would feel if you are walking down the street and a complete stranger comes up grabs you in a tight hug and kisses you in the face. I don’t know about you but I might bite as well. Most animals, like most people, need time to develop a relationship before the hugging and kissing starts.
Letting children tease, poke, sit on, ride, get in their kennels and approach them when they are eating. Often these poor animals will take quite a lot of this behavior before they snap. More often than not, the dogs will warn before they bite or nip. Once this happens, often the dog is labeled aggressive and taken to a shelter. Dogs with a bite history have a hard time getting adopted. Please teach children to respect animals.
People who adopt animals from shelters often do not give these poor animals time to adjust. The common rule is three days to relax, three weeks to learn routines and three months to know they are home. Animal shelters can be extremely stressful for animals, and they need time to calm down. They are essentially going into a stranger’s home. They may be afraid, insecure. People often expect them to be perfect, to love them right away and to have no accidents in the house. They need time to fall in love with you. It takes time to create that bond. Remember: they have been living in a small cage or kennel; they have routines; your house is all new; the large space can be overwhelming even though you might think it would be great. This is particularly true for cats.
And now we come to introducing a dog, particularly a shelter dog, to other pets in the home. When we tell you a long slow introduction, we do not mean an hour after you adopt the pet. Introducing new pets in the home to existing pets, particularly dogs, is a lot of work and takes a lot of patience and time and depends on the pets. Even though most shelters and rescues require dog meets, it does not mean that you can go home turn them loose and expect it to work right off the bat. That scenario is rare.
Sometimes we might just need to remember animals are animals, not furry humans.
