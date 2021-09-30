It’s that time again for Maleah’s long, long walk.
In the past this has raised $10,000 plus and I am hoping to do so again to help us care for the animals at the Animal Protection League. This event will take place once again at Hoosier Park on October 31. Details will be coming soon. Others are welcome to join me in the walk, by getting sponsors as well and taking as few or as many trips around the track as you wish.
Why do I walk?
• It is to honor every pet who I have loved and lost in my life.
• It is in gratitude for every pet with whom I currently share my life. They are a gift.
• It is in protest for every animal who has suffered at the hands of humans.
• It is in protest for every Pit Bull used in dog fighting.
• It is in protest for every animal used as bait for dog fighting.
• It is in protest of every backyard breeder.
• It is in honor of and memory of every animal who has and will end up in an animal shelter.
• It is in protest of every human who has abused/neglected an animal and was not punished by the law.
• It is in honor of every animal who sits in a shelter who is waiting patiently for a home.
• It is in memory of every animal forced to live in hoarding conditions.
• It is in gratitude and thanks for APL staff and volunteers and all of our adopters, supporters and rescue partners.
• It is in protest of irresponsible owners who see pets as disposable.
• It in protest of a society who does not understand that animal abuse is not just about animals.
• It is in protest of a society who does not understand that how we treat animals and those most vulnerable is a reflection of our humanity.
• It is in protest of every pet who is dumped out in the country by their owners.
• It is in protest of every pet left abandoned in a home by their owners when they move.
• It is in protest for every animal thrown out of moving vehicles.
• It is to raise awareness.
• But most of all I walk in celebration of animals and to thank God for the most precious, divine gift animals are.
I walk for this cause very simply because I can…and sometimes through all the grief and loss it is all I can do. Since my first walk back in 2012 is has always seemed odd to me that people essentially pay me to walk, but I’ve come to understand people are donating because of what this walk symbolizes. This walk I do is a symbol of hope, and never giving up no matter how hard things are. That there is light at the end of the tunnel, that we do our best, keep moving forward and focus on the ones we’ve saved and the positive changes we’ve made.
If you would like to support my walk, send checks to: Animal Protection League 613 Dewey St. Anderson In. 46016 or go online www.inapl.org. If you cannot walk I will symbolically walk for you…or come join me…
