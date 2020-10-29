Animals coming to the Animal Protection League Oct. 19-26: 52
The world simply seems to have gone crazy on so many levels. Unfortunately, we are seeing it firsthand at the Animal Protection League. People are giving up pets they have had for years, citing the animals have suddenly gotten aggressive, are using the bathroom everywhere or are sick and they can’t take care of them.
Lady, a beautiful brindle 8-year-old Lab mix, was turned in Saturday. They have had the dog since she was a puppy. The reason for giving her up is that she is not good with small children. This dog is terrified here. She shakes most of the time in her crate. Once we get her out of the crate and on a walk she calms down a bit. This dog is breaking our hearts.
Next, Animal Control brought in a cat and a dog who had been left in cages on the sidewalk in front of the Get Go gas station on Broadway. Both were terrified. The dog is a sweet old Doxie. There seem to be some back issues, and he has missing teeth and his mouth is full of infection. The cat is a black female with huge terrified eyes. Good news: the folks dropping them off were caught on camera and can be tracked down for charges to be pressed.
Who in the world does this? Why? Do they have so little empathy and compassion that they simply do not understand the terror and pain these poor animals felt? Was it simply convenient to drop them off on the side of the road? Why not at a vet’s office or an animal shelter? Unfortunately, this is the face of a segment of our community — a face without compassion. People who do this need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. We must do better. This is not who we want to be. Is it?
The Doxie, now Herman, is at the vet. He had to have 11 teeth removed and his back issues are still being evaluated. We have had to raise the money to pay for the vet bills.
Another 7-year-old Doxie was just turned in. She’s sick and has been for awhile. So here she sits in a stressful shelter and we need to find the funds to treat her.
A female pit bull was turned in to us because she ate her last litter. They told us they got her to breed and was no use to them if she ate her pups. This is called backyard breeding. So now this poor dog is with us. This is why most of our pit bulls are with us. If someone chooses to breed animals they need to assume all responsibility and not treat these animals as if they are disposable when they do not produce anticipated income. I believe they have a moral responsibility to these animals. This is why I feel so strongly that we have to get a handle on the backyard breeding in our community. We can do better. We must do better.
Thought for the week: Maya Angelou: “Forgive yourself for not knowing then what you know now.”
