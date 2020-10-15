Animals turned brought to the Animal Protection League: Oct. 1-12: 64
I am struggling on what to write about. I want to give you some happy-ever-after stories and there are some, but I also want to be honest and that means possibly breaking your heart and making you sad.
What is happening in the world right now — the sadness, the loss, the anger — is reflected in situations animal shelters are being asked to deal with on a daily basis across the country. Shelter workers and volunteers are barely hanging on emotionally. Too much sadness, too much neglect and abuse, too much lack of common sense where animals are concerned. Animals suffer due to the choices humans make, and they suffer more in times like these.
Two dogs and three cats were turned in by their owners; they said they could no longer care for them even if we provided assistance. They were not in the best of shape due to lack of finances but they were loved. They did not turn them in because they were irresponsible and did not love them ... they simply could no longer provide the care they needed. They were so very sad, they broke our hearts. I am happy to report they have all been adopted to loving homes.
Sometimes, people think that animal shelters are vet clinics. We are not. People bring us their animals who are ill, near death and ask us to save them. A couple brought us their dog the other day who was clearly dying, could not walk, could barely lift his head. They had put his back legs and hips in a Purina dog food bag. He was covered in his own waste. We had to explain to them it was time to let him go. I am haunted wondering how long that poor dog had to suffer before he came to us.
A member of the public brought a little poodle mix in the other day in a laundry basket. The dog was so matted we could not see his eyes, his ears or tell what sex he was. It took hours to shave this poor dog. This did not happen overnight. The people said they found him in the basket on the side of the road.
Not knowing anyone was here, a man tied his pit bull to the plastic chair out front and started to leave. We caught him as he was preparing to drive away. How in the world do people do this?
Cats and kittens are literally coming in by the box full, in humane traps and carriers. Many are injured and/or sick and dying. This is what happens when spaying/neutering is not seen as essential by so many in our community. This, to put it bluntly, is abuse. Every stray animal was an owned animal at some point.
The Ambassadors for the Care of God’s Creatures provides assistance to members of the public for food and spaying/neutering. No matter how many they do, there are always more. The Animal Protection League and the Madison County Humane Society spay/neuter vaccinate all animals before they are adopted; we are doing our part and we still cannot keep up.
This community must do better. Everyone does not have to love animals they way we do, but they do need to understand that it is not ethical or moral and they do not have the right to abuse or neglect them. It seems that a segment of our society needs to search for their empathy and compassion for animals and humans alike. We must do better.
Thought for the week: “Be loud about the things that are important to you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.