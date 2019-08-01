I am constantly surprised how little people understand about animals, especially shelter animals and their behavior. I can honestly say it’s a wonder that more animals aren’t in shelters than already are.
Many potential adopters do not understand just how stressed shelter animals are and that they really need time to decompress once they leave the shelter.
This means that you don't go straight to the pet store to get that new harness fitted, and it also means that all your friends and family shouldn't flood your home to meet your new pet. It is vitally important that the animal gets time to bond with you and acclimate to their new home and establish a new routine.
It means that your new pet shouldn't be turned loose with any other existing animals you have in the home and then be expected to get along with everyone. More often than not when adopters do not do a slow introduction with existing pets the shelter pets come back to the shelter. And a slow introduction does not mean a couple of days; it can mean weeks or months and it can be a lot of work.
Not using a crate for a dog when you are gone is also setting that dog up for failure. This protects the new dog as well as any existing pets and your possessions.
These animals need time set aside to bond with you …this is vitally important. It is also important to establish rules and to not let the pet do whatever he wants, If you do that, you are setting this pet up for failure and creating a monster. Bad behavior needs to be corrected in a gentle but firm manner every time it happens, not every now and then. Not being consistent is very confusing to a pet.
These new pets are going to make mistakes. They are going to go to the bathroom in your home. Remember shelter animals have been eating, sleeping and going to the bathroom in one area while at the shelter. They need time to learn new behaviors with consistent gentle correction. Do not punish them when they go to the bathroom in the house. Tell them no and take them outside. Every time they do their business outside praise them and give them a treat. Remember they want to please you. They just need to learn what that means.
Do not feed them human food from the table. You are teaching them to be annoying. And remember most human food is not good for your dog.
Do not expect a cat who has lived in a cage for months to not to hide under the bed and to be not be overwhelmed with all the space. Start out in one room. Let them get acclimated and slowly introduce them to the rest of the house -- and let it be on their terms. Spend a lot of time with them in their new space letting them bond with you. Let them come out and explore on their own terms.
Respect animals’ boundaries. That protects humans and animals. This is simply common sense.
