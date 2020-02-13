It’s been a rough week at the Animal Protection League. We have had nine dogs come to us in the last week who have been abused/neglected. All who at one glance take your breath away because their physical condition makes your heart hurt.
This abuse didn’t happen overnight. It’s taken some time. I do not know what is more disconcerting, that all these dogs still trust humans and want attention or that the owners do not see any problem with their condition and are confused and angry that charges are being filed for animal abuse. They do not seem to understand that they have abused these animals. How can you look at an animal whose every bone is sticking out, fur falling out, eyes sunk in his head and not know that you are starving the dog?
How can anyone ever believe that dogs living 24/7 with log chains hanging around their necks, in filthy conditions is appropriate? How can you say you are providing veterinary care for your dogs when they are covered in fleas, suffering hair loss, mange, eye infections, infested with various kinds of worms, heartworm positive and grossly underweight? How can your heart not break into a million pieces every time you look at them? How can you not see what everyone else sees?
I understand that every pet owner has different ideas of appropriate care. Not everyone treats their pets like children, but shouldn’t they get basic care? Food, shelter, freedom to run, life off of a chain and interaction with people? Affection?
It constantly amazes me that people have no empathy or feelings where animals are involved. And I mean this for all animals, wild, domestic, livestock, etc. I understand that everyone does not have the passion for animals that we do, and that’s OK. What’s not OK is to cause them harm. To turn your head when they are being harmed on purpose. To use them in blood sports for status and money. To believe we have the right to eradicate them from the earth or to put them in zoos for our viewing pleasure or to poison or trap them because we deem them as nuisances.
How can we call ourselves a compassionate people when we are selective with our compassion? Isn’t every being deserving of compassion? Do some matter less?
I’m wanting compassion for animals when we do not give it to children, the homeless, the elderly, those who are different from us whether it’s religion, race, gender or politics. How do you not have compassion for those who have no voice, whether it is animals or humans? We as compassionate human beings need to keep standing up demanding change, demanding compassion for animals and humans, even if it makes us look a bit crazy. How a society treats its animals is a reflection of its humanity … or lack thereof.
