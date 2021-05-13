I sat in court for an animal abuse case the other day for four and a half hours. This gave me plenty of time to ponder why we are the way we are ... particularly animal lovers. And what loving an animal means and how that love looks so different for so many people.
Why do some keep animals in horrendous conditions, with little care or interaction, yet claim to love those animals like children? I believe part of the problem is that animals are considered property and many believe it is their right to treat that animal in any manner they choose.
Why do some people love animals, feel empathy and compassion for them, and some feel absolutely nothing? Personally, for those who feel no compassion I believe there is something lacking in them ... but that’s just me.
It is OK not to have a passion for animals. It is not OK to cause them harm whether it is domestic, wild or livestock, any animal who knows fear or pain.
I know I’ve always had a special connection to animals and dreamed of having an animal sanctuary. I still have that dream. Currently, I just find myself in a bit of a different situation at a city animal shelter, but I can continue to dream.
As a child, I was drawn to stuffed animals over dolls. I piled them all on my bed and had to kiss each one good night. This got to be quite a chore as the numbers increased.
My first lesson about compassion and responsibility for animals came from my Daddy. He would take me hiking on his farm in Tennessee. One day we found a deer who had been shot but was still alive. Daddy immediately shot the deer. He was very angry at the person who had shot the deer and left it to suffer. I cried because it was hurt and because he shot the deer. He told me it is our responsibility to never let an animal suffer if it is within our ability to do something to alleviate that suffering. And though I was just a small child I understood. I was sad the deer had been shot in the first place but glad it was no longer suffering. I think the seed was planted at that moment that I would use my voice for animals.
Animal advocates are often called animal whackos. We are deemed unreasonable, a little or maybe a lot crazy. Many claim we care more about animals’ welfare and rights than humans’. We are oftentimes deemed unstable ... and, yes, like any group, some are.
But what I will say after years of being an animal advocate, there are an awfully lot of us. Some are just more vocal than others and willing to be in the trenches to initiate change. I find it interesting that many believe that animal advocates only care about animals. I know I have a passion for many things — the elderly, children, racial equality, the environment. I am not limited to animals. We can care about more than one issue.
Being an advocate for any issue can leave us feeling hopeless and drained, especially when we see how often it happens and how many there are whether it’s animals or humans. We want to change the world and make it a better and kinder place.
