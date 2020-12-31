As we head into 2021, there are a number of goals animal advocates would love to accomplish concerning animal welfare in our community, things we have talked about and wished for over the years but still have not happened. Animal welfare is a complex issue involving humanity, ethics, morality, empathy, compassion, laws and enforcement of those laws. It is not an easy fix, but the longer we wait the more difficult it becomes and the more animals who will suffer. If you think animal abuse only affects animals, think again. The abuse of animals often involves the abuse of humans, domestic violence and other criminal activity. If we address animal abuse, we make our community safer for humans.
Here are some of the things we would like to see addressed as a community:
• Finding more loving, permanent homes for the animals who come to the Animal Protection League and Madison County Humane Society.
• Finding ways to help owners who are going through hard times keep their pets as opposed to turning them into shelters.
• Educating people that it is not an appropriate life for a dog to live on a chain 24/7. A City of Anderson ordinance was passed in May 2018 stating that dogs are not to live on a chain 24/7. Included in that ordinance was that animals must have appropriate shelter, dry bedding and be brought inside out of the elements when the temperature falls 20 degrees or below. It also needs to be noted that there are some dog breeds, particularly Huskies, and other double coated dogs who love to be out in cold weather.
• One of my most fervent wishes would be that backyard breeding is eliminated in our community. Anyone who wishes to breed animals must get breeding and kennel permits and be held to the highest standards in the veterinary care and how the animals are housed. Infractions will be punishable by law.
• Eliminate dog fighting in our community. This includes the breeding of pit bulls for the purpose of fighting them and using them for bait. Often when you see numerous pit bulls kept in a yard chained — this can be an indication of unlawful activity and abuse of these animals. With the enforcement of the anti-tethering ordinance, this will help with this dog fighting issue. We would also like to see people punished who use dogs, particularly chained pit bulls, to guard abandoned properties. As of now, this is an ordinance violation.
• Punish people who abuse animals in our communities to the fullest extent of the law. This includes people who abandon animals on properties, leaving them to die.
• Promoting and advocating spay/neuter.
It is up to all of us to not turn our heads when we see animal abuse. We are their voice and it is our responsibility to call law enforcement. With this responsibility to be their voice also comes the responsibility to be truthful in what we report — to not make assumptions but to report facts. It is also important when reporting to law enforcement to give an exact address. Call police dispatch in Madison County at 765-648-6775; they will dispatch officers to the scene. We can make a difference; we simply have to use our voice.
