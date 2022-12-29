As I’ve written before, watching owners surrender their pets at the shelter is one of the hardest parts of this job.
I hate to say it but it is rare that there is much show of emotion on the owners’ part. Many walk away without a backward glance, not understanding or caring that their pets will grieve for them.
Last week a couple brought their two pit bulls to surrender. The couple was moving. They had four dogs and could only have two. I asked if they could give me some time to find a rescue or foster. The husband had the dogs while the wife talked to me. I could tell by their behavior that they were not going to do well in an overcrowded loud shelter. They were cowering and shaking, leaning on each other and the owner.
The woman told me no, they had to be rid of them by that night. I explained to her that her dogs were not going to do well there. She then said, “But you’ll find them a good home, won’t you? And I want them to go together.” I decided to be brutally honest. I told her that getting pit bulls adopted to great homes was difficult enough when there is just one, but adopting a bonded pair to the same home was very rare. She looked at me like she didn’t understand. I told her over 70% of our dogs are pits or pit mixes and that we were overcrowded, loud and a very stressful environment. I explained that based on her dogs’ behavior in the parking lot that they were going to be terrified in the kennels. She looked at me like I had three heads.
The husband had to literally drag the dogs to the door. By this time, they were terrified, drooling, tails tucked, shaking crawling all over each other and trying to get back to the car. We had to carry these poor dogs to the kennel. The only good thing was that they were kenneled together. Staff and volunteers who saw this were in tears. It was awful.
For one week the dogs were terrified in the kennels and huddled together. Their faces shouted sadness and terror. Staff and volunteers took to Facebook and calling rescues to get the dogs out. I could not get those dogs out of my head. Gina, one of our volunteers, contacted a friend who wanted to meet them. She filled out the adoption application and she and her daughter met the dogs the next day. The dogs crawled in their laps and put their heads on their shoulders. It was beautiful and heart wrenching. Before I could say anything, they told us they were taking them. The dogs seemed to calm down immediately as if they knew they were being saved. This was a Christmas miracle for all of us — the best Christmas present I could get.
We received pictures of the dogs lying on the couch a couple of hours later…they looked so happy. I understand that there are times that people have to get rid of their pets, but it is happening more simply because the owners are not committed to their pets. It is the easiest thing to do. And we are the ones who are trying to comfort these poor animals. Yes, these two had a happy ever after … but all the others left behind continue to haunt us.