Animals brought to the Animal Protection League Jan.1-31: 138.
Adoptions: 105
Last week, a community member found a poor little dog running loose and brought her to APL. She weighs 9 pounds and is approximately 13 years old. She was horribly matted ... so matted she could not turn her head. Her ears were matted to her head, and she could not straighten her back legs. She has two tumors, each the size of an orange. She has one tooth.
We named her Edna. She is one of the sweetest little creatures I have ever met; she just wants to be held. On the way to the veterinarian, she sat in my lap with her head on my chest and gazed at me as if she adored me. The veterinarian also found that she has rocks in her colon from scourging for food while running loose. This neglect did not happen overnight. Someone watched this.
We shaved all the mats off and put a little pink sweater on her. She prances around the office so very proud, wiggling her whole little body. She makes me cry because whoever had her didn’t appreciate the gift they had in her. Even through the neglect and pain, her soul has remained pure and full of love. She has not become aggressive or mean with her mistreatment. It has not caused her not to trust people. She still loves unconditionally ... and somehow this makes it so much worse for me. Many times, humans do not deserve the unconditional love of animals. What would the world be like if more humans had a forgiving and loving heart like Edna? I wish I could be more like Edna ... that instead of feeling so much anger toward the people who allowed this to happen to her that I could simply bask in Edna’s light.
No one has called or come looking for Edna. We are going to do everything possible to make the remaining time she has painless and full of love.
I think the lesson to be learned from Edna at least for me is to simply let it go. The anger, it does not serve us. Her giving heart is telling me to go to the light and let it surround me.
So often the animals who come to us who have been horribly abused/neglected are like Edna. Those of us who take these animals in our homes are blessed with their love and their loyalty and are better people for having them in our lives. These are the animals who break our hearts and yet teach us how to love unconditionally. These are the animals who define who animal advocates are ... we are their voice. The trick for us is to not let the anger from what was done to them define us and cause us not to see the good in the world. The Ednas of the world remind us to see all the good in the world.
Thought for the week: “What might happen if we spent more time focused on what inspires us than on what infuriates us.”
