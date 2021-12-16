As 2021 comes to a close and the holidays are upon us, I would like to thank all of our staff, volunteers and donors for your support over the past year.
Thanks to your generosity, over 2,300 homeless animals received shelter, food and lifesaving veterinary care this year. The Animal Protection League is an open admission shelter for the City of Anderson, which means we cannot turn an animal away from an Anderson resident even if we are full. Often, staff and volunteers will foster these animals when no cage is available in the shelter.
Hoarding cases are always so hard, but this year we had two hoarding cases within 18 hours. On the evening of July 6, Animal Control Officers were called to a horrific hoarding case. Fourteen dogs were found in unlivable conditions, suffering in the sweltering heat. As we began the hard work of assessing each animal, it happened again. Seven abandoned dogs were discovered in a local hotel room and were on their way to our already overcrowded shelter. Thanks to the generosity of people like you, we were able to spay, neuter, vaccinate and treat fleas, dental disease and other medical and behavioral conditions. We then found loving homes for these deserving dogs.
Volunteers are truly the heart and soul of our organization. Our compassionate cat crew makes miracles happen for our cats with their time, passion and dedication. They provide their loving touch for the cats. Our dedicated dog walkers come regardless of the weather.
The time our volunteers spend with our animals helps keeps them socialized and gives these animals a bit of joy while living in a shelter waiting for a forever home.
This has been a hard year for animal shelters across the country. Animals are pouring through our doors. Many of the animals have been abused and neglected, injured or are sick and require veterinary care. Working and volunteering in an animal shelter is not for the faint of heart.
We do it because it is our passion. After a particularly hard day at the shelter, I go home and sit with my pets. I look in their eyes and I remember why I do this job. I remember how sad, broken and scared they were. Now, they are full of joy. There are times they look at me with such love simply because I exist. They remind me we are doing God’s work.
In this season of giving, if you would like to support this work we do, please donate online at www.inapl.org or mail checks to APL 613 Dewey Street, Anderson, IN 46016. Your donation is tax deductible. Thank you for your support.
