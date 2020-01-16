Thought it was time for a feel-good story.
The first week of January, Animal Control picked up a stray dog over by the Nestle complex. She was scared out of her mind and had no collar or tags.
The little girl was in great shape and, when we scanned her, it was found that she had a microchip that had actually been registered with the owner’s information. Many that we scan are unregistered.
The address listed was Florida, so we were afraid we would never find the owner. We called and the owner is a trucker whose hauls are time-sensitive. He was relieved but in tears when we told him that we had his dog. He went on further to say it was one of the worst days of his life when he had to leave without her.
He told me he had adopted two bonded rescue dogs from a shelter two years ago and they travel with him across the country. While out to potty after picking up a load, Leela pulled out of her harness and she took off. He tried to find her to no avail and, because he had a time sensitive load, he had to leave for the East Coast. He said he was praying someone would find her and had been worried sick. He didn’t know how long it would be before he would be coming back our way. Could we keep her until he could come? He promised that he was going to try get his loads switched to get back sooner. He just couldn’t promise he would.
I promised to keep Leela as long as needed on the condition that he kept in contact with me to confirm he really was coming back.
We had her for a week, and he called me every day to check on her. It was a little dicey at first; Leela hated everyone and tried to bite us. After lots of patience, baby talk and treats, she finally became our best friend. The owner surprised me when he called to say he’d gotten his hauls switched and would be coming much sooner than we had all expected.
Leela was so happy to see him, not to mention her buddy who was watching from the truck. Apparently, he had missed her, too. It was a wonderful family reunion, and he gave us a generous donation for keeping his dog safe. Had Leela not been microchipped with the owner’s correct contact info she might never have found her way home.
This owner went above and beyond to get his dog back; he literally drove across the country. We have people who live across town who don’t make the effort to even check to see if their animal is at the Animal Protection League when they are missing, much less coming to get them.
His love and dedication to his pets was heartwarming and refreshing. As he drove off, we saw a dog on each of his shoulders looking forward to new adventures with their human. And this keeps us doing what we do.
