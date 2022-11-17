My first call of the day on Monday was from a friend who was at a local business in Anderson. While walking to her car she heard a kitten but could not see one. After walking the parking lot, she realized the kitten was in a drainage ditch which had a metal grate over it that she could not remove.
She made all the appropriate calls before she called me and had been told nothing could be done. I alerted Chief Mike Lee of the Anderson Police Department and Kris Ockomon, senior humane officer. Help was on the way. Cathy the good Samaritan was willing to wait for Chief Lee and the help that was coming. As I write this, we can hear the kitten but have not seen him. Apparently, he is running the tunnels but cannot get out. Chief Lee, Animal Control and Rich Kelly, water pollution control department, are coming up with plans to try and get the kitten out.
To be clear, it is not normal protocol for the chief of police to show up on scenes like this. Chief Lee is the driving force in trying to save this kitten along with Rich Kelly. We are fortunate to have Chief Lee, a chief who thinks that the life of a kitten matters. Some may think trying to save this kitten is a waste of time, that it is just a kitten, it got down there it can get out — that there are more important things for officials to be concerned with and doing in our community.
I will tell you why from my perspective this is so very important. It speaks to our humanity, our compassion, to not walking away when another being is suffering whether an animal or human. The good Samaritan did not walk away. She said she at least had to try. How many others do you think heard the kitten in distress and walked away? To have a police chief who does not walk away from the smallest of creature’s distress and suffering speaks to the kind of leader he is, the example he sets with his officers and in our community. This also an example of a community member, Animal Protection League (a non profit) and Anderson City Departments working together.
Can the kitten be saved? I don’t know but at least we are trying. We did not walk away because it is just a kitten, or because it is too hard. Trying matters.
It seems that particularly since the pandemic we are seeing more and more callous indifference to the suffering of others, whether animal or human. The easiest thing to do, the least ethical no matter the situation, is to walk away saying it is futile, a waste of time or can’t be done or isn’t important enough.
I have been struggling with the cruelty and callous indifference I have been seeing in the world, asking for help and none coming. Today restored my faith in the humanity of our community. Because people cared enough to try. Today we went above and beyond just because.