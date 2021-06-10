Those of us who work and volunteer in animal shelters know how stressful it can be for some animals. The noise and the isolation can take its toll.
We have some on the other hand who thrive in shelters because of the horrible life they were living before they came to us.
I’ve brought many animals home from the shelter since I took this job in 2009 — some who were elderly and didn’t have much time, some who were shut down and afraid.
And every time it fills my heart to watch them learn to trust and to thrive. Some of us have taken older pets home not expecting them to live more than a few weeks or months, and they’ve lived years ... because of love.
Since my Maddie passed, I have kept a look out for a dog who I thought might fit in with my other pets. At my house, all my pets get along ... dogs and cats.
I do long, slow introductions to make sure. It’s a lot of work but worth the effort.
I finally found the dog — Brody, a pit mix. He is about 1 year old, and he is the sweetest boy in the world. He came to the Animal Protection League on May 7 as a stray. He had abscesses all around his neck. No one came looking. He quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite.
I kept putting off committing to taking him. He was such a great dog he would get adopted and I didn’t know if I was ready. He had three meet-and-greets, and each time they picked another dog. A rescue was willing to pull him. He had one more meet, and I told myself if they didn’t take him it was a sign. I really liked the couple; they wanted to think about it. They decided not to take him.
He came home with me Saturday. He has fit right in, acts as if he has been here before. And, though I am crating and rotating and limiting interaction, things are going much better than I thought they would this soon. I wonder if Maddie and Daisy are whispering in his ear telling him about us.
The first thing he did when he came home was jumped on the bed, sprawled out and went to sleep. He let out a big sigh, lifted his head and looked at me and I swear he said thank you. My cats lay with him as if they were welcoming him home.
I let him out in the backyard to potty, and I watched him from inside the house. He did his business, then started running and jumping around like a nut; I swear he was giggling. He found a ball and was throwing it to himself. I was watching pure unabandoned joy. He gazes at me as if he adores me and always needs to be touching me when he is on the bed with me.
This is the gift we not only give but receive when we adopt a shelter animal. Brody is helping to heal my heart.
