A gentleman came to the shelter the other day inquiring about a dog on our website. He was watching us all run around like nuts and said, “This has to be the best job in the world.”
That stopped me in my tracks, and I asked him why he would say that.
“Because you get to play with dogs and cats all day long.”
I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. I did tell him that if that’s all this job entails it would in fact be the best job in the world; at least from an animal lover’s perspective. I talked to him about animal shelters and how hard they could be, and he told me he had no idea. And this is just one of the reasons that I believe that the concept of animal shelters in America does not work and is broken.
Unless the general public makes a point of going to animal shelters, they have no understanding of what they are really like and how stressful they can be for many animals and the people who advocate for them. In most shelters, animals live in cages and have limited human contact and exercise. It is not a doggy day care center. Animals who have lived in homes especially do not do well in shelters. Animals who are older, animals who require special diets, animals who are young, animals who have lots of energy and need to run, animals who crave human attention and animals who need quiet because they get overly stimulated do not do well in shelters.
Many animal shelters are understaffed and underfunded. Staff work so very hard for inadequate pay. Many directors spend much of their time begging for money just to survive, just to pay the bills. Whenever animals come to us who need veterinary care, we have to ask for money in order to get them treated. Not having enough, just enough of everything is a constant stressor. The burnout rate for volunteers and staff is high; their hearts can only take so much before they need to step away either simply for a much needed break or for good.
The staff in animal shelters have a high rate of compassion fatigue, because of the stress and the heartbreak we see day after day. There are generally more animals coming in than going out. There are times we simply have nowhere to put on more animal. Staff and volunteers take animals home when the shelters are full, or the animal is sick or shutting down. We watch these animals grieve for their owners who left them. We see first-hand the ones who have been abused and neglected. The ones who are in pain and afraid. The ones who have been turned into something they were never meant to be.
We have a lot of work to do to change the sheltering system. Working in animal rescue is not easy; nor for the faint of heart. But every animal we save makes doing this hard job worth it. We are doing God’s work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.