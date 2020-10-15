It started in March when the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA’s decision to cancel spring championships wiped out the competitive season for Anderson University’s eight spring sports teams. Most notable was when the AU softball and baseball teams had to be brought back to campus just a few short days into their annual spring training trips to Florida because of the pandemic.
The NCAA sports landscape has continued to change right up through today and will undoubtedly morph as we move forward. The NCAA’s COVID-19 testing recommendations, practice and competition guidelines released in stages throughout the summer are set up with the best interest of the health and well-being of student-athletes in mind. The very first sentence of the most recent NCAA release states, “The Division III Administrative Committee recommends member schools not compete in the fall term to avoid potential increased health and safety risks.”
Anderson University athletics is a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC), a 10-member conference made up of institutions from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. In late July the HCAC presidents, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NCAA cancellation of fall sports championships, and the NCAA COVID-19 testing guidelines, made the decision to move the fall high risk sports of football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer to the spring semester. Sports in the low – or mild – risk categories; cross country, tennis and golf were eventually moved to spring competition only, as well.
The student-athletes in fall sports were made aware of the decision by the HCAC to move fall conference competition to the spring semester through direct contact from the head coach. The challenges and uncertainties presented by disruption to the normal practice and competition schedules were handled with care and integrity by the coaches, resulting in 389 student-athletes on the AU campus.
The Department of Athletics also conducted a webinar in August for parents to inform and educate them about what the student-athlete experience will be this academic year. Some of the topics discussed were COVID-19 testing, increased sanitization procedures in the Sports Medicine Center, weight room, locker rooms, during travel for away contests, and details about isolation of COVID-19 positive student-athletes along with isolation of exposed individuals.
As of now, when we get back to contests, volleyball, football, men’s soccer and women’s soccer will be looking at shortened schedules. The first volleyball contest is slated for Jan. 23. The football season opener is Feb. 27 and men’s and women’s soccer begin competition on March 3. The Kardatzke Wellness Center will overflow with activity when AU returns to campus for the spring semester as the weather forces football, women’s and men’s soccer to practice indoors alongside the other teams already using the space.
Anderson University men’s and women’s basketball schedules, with HCAC contests moved to the spring semester, could see a truncated season. The NCAA has not yet determined the fate of championships for the winter sports seasons. The shortened competition season thresholds for all sports were agreed upon at the NCAA level so student-athletes could retain a full year of eligibility if games are played this year.
Currently the NCAA and HCAC are approaching 2021 spring sports with the hope for a normal season in which all scheduled non-conference and conference contests are played and the postseason championships remain on the schedule.
This semester all 20 athletics teams will be engaged in NCAA permissible practices. Without fall sports home contests to attend on Saturday or during the week, students are likely finding they miss the opportunity to gather and cheer for the Ravens.
